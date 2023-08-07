All lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 between Highway 4 in Hercules and the Cummings Skyway offramp in Crockett have been reopened after a weekend shutdown for road repairs, Caltrans said Monday.

The state transportation agency reopened all eastbound lanes of I-80 at 5 a.m. Monday, after a whole weekend of pavement rehabilitation work on the freeway's two center traffic lanes.

The roadway shutdown, the second of three weekends of repair work on eastbound I-80, will result in a safer and smoother ride for motorists on the main route between San Francisco and Sacramento, Caltrans said. Eastbound I-80 was closed on Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

The work on eastbound I-80 will continue the weekend of Aug. 18.

Meanwhile, work on westbound I-80 is scheduled on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5. The westbound work will require a full closure of westbound I-80 between Interstate 780 in Vallejo and Highway 4 in Hercules.

