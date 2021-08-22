 Skip to main content
Interstate 80 to close for five straight nights starting Monday for interchange construction

Highway 12 and Interstate 80 construction

The underside of a new connector ramp being built to link Highway 12 and Interstate 80 in Solano County. It will replace a narrower ramp that causes backups along the Highway 12 route linking Napa and Solano counties.

CORDELIA — Caltrans is scheduling five consecutive nights of a full overnight closure of Interstate 80 in Fairfield beginning Monday as part of the interchange construction project for the junction of Interstates 80 and 680 and state Highway 12, a major access point to Napa County.

The five nights of full overnight closure will begin at 10 p.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-80 will be closed at Red Top Road from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The work will continue overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Motorists traveling on eastbound I-80 will exit at Red Top Road onto Lopes Road before returning to an eastbound on-ramp for the freeway.

Westbound I-80 will be closed at the I-680 on-ramp beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 4 a.m. Friday. That work will continue for four nights, from Friday through next Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 31, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-80 will exit at the I-680 connector ramp, then travel southbound to connect to Interstate 780 and Curtola Parkway, then back onto I-80, while the overnight closures are in effect.

Napa County residents will benefit from this Solano County project designed to end Highway 12/Jameson Canyon backups.

