Interstate 80 to close for five straight nights starting Monday for interchange construction

CORDELIA — Caltrans is scheduling five consecutive nights of a full overnight closure of Interstate 80 in Fairfield beginning Monday as part of the interchange construction project for the junction of Interstates 80 and 680 and state Highway 12, a major access point to Napa County.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The five nights of full overnight closure will begin at 10 p.m. Monday.
Eastbound I-80 will be closed at Red Top Road from 10 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The work will continue overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Motorists traveling on eastbound I-80 will exit at Red Top Road onto Lopes Road before returning to an eastbound on-ramp for the freeway.
Westbound I-80 will be closed at the I-680 on-ramp beginning at 11 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 4 a.m. Friday. That work will continue for four nights, from Friday through next Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 30 and 31, 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Motorists traveling westbound on I-80 will exit at the I-680 connector ramp, then travel southbound to connect to Interstate 780 and Curtola Parkway, then back onto I-80, while the overnight closures are in effect.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Hundreds of endangered bats that lent gothic character to the St. Helena Public Cemetery and played a vital role in its ecosystem are dead aft…
Napa County begins the search for a new fire chief as the heart of fire season approaches.
Three former Napa High School Spiritleaders have just been selected as members of NFL dance teams, two for the San Francisco 49ers’ Gold Rush …
Two Napa residents were among six people killed Thursday when a tour plane crashed in Alaska, according to family and coworkers.
The city of Napa is considering possible COVID-19 safety adjustments in response to the recent surge in positive cases caused by the highly in…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Tod Mostero at Dominus walks us through the process of creating a drought-resistant dry farm.
After 10 months of investigation, Cal Fire has announced that it is unable to determine the cause of last year's Glass Fire.
The 73-year-old solo artist and Fleetwood Mac star cited a new upswing in COVID-19 cases in canceling her five concert dates this year.
American Canyon will lose its Coca-Cola plant that employs 160 people. It is set to close in 2023, the company says.