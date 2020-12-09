Is anybody listening? Pandemic fatigue sets in among Californians as state faces 'viral tsunami'

"We really are now moving from a case surge to what I've been talking about being a viral tsunami," he said.

"The thing that you might have gotten away with before in terms of a visit to a store or whatever, all of a sudden we have much wider community transmission going on. That park you go to or that store you go to, now becomes a source of transmission for you," Farley said. "It builds on itself, and that's what we're seeing right now."

On Tuesday, California officials tried yet another new tactic to encourage compliance.

It issued its largest-ever emergency notification to Californians, sending cell phone texts urging millions of people to stay home unless their activity is essential.

Ghaly, in another YouTube appearance, implored Californians to heed the guidance. ICU admissions in California have risen nearly 70% in the last two weeks.