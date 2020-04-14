Is California winning the battle against coronavirus spread? Here are the surprising numbers

Keeping state-at-home orders in place

Many health experts are saying the next few weeks and months will be critical. It's too early to talk about a widespread move to get people back to work without trade-offs, said Andrew Noymer, an associate professor of public health at the University of California, Irvine.

Case in point, he said: Los Angeles County's public health department on Friday put out projections showing that if stay-at-home orders ended now and people returned to their typical habits, a staggering 95.6 percent of residents would be infected with the coronavirus by Aug. 1.

As long as cases are still rising, even with sheltering in place, "there's no reason to expect anything but more rising when you ease it up," Noymer said.

"It's not safer now. If you haven't had it yet, you're just as susceptible as before. If anything the risk is higher," he said.

Various estimates of the virus's growth, though, have thrown confusion into the equation.

One often-quoted research center, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, projects that California hospitals saw their potential peak loads as of Monday, April 13, and that the number of daily deaths in California will peak on Wednesday.