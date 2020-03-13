Is coronavirus impacting your job or income? Here's what you can do

Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the CORVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
As the new coronavirus continues to spread, many people will face the prospect of losing income or even jobs as a result of quarantines, illness or caring for loved ones.
Others could lose work in the upheaval the virus is inflicting on the global economy even if they stay healthy. The global pandemic is already hurting travel, energy and hospitality industries as people change their habits to avoid getting sick.
California has several benefits available for those struggling with the virus' impact on their lives, and Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced some changes to make it easier to collect unemployment.
Here are some options you might pursue if you lose income or benefits because of the virus.
I got sick or quarantined. Now what?
First off, California's paid sick leave law provides time off to many workers. You are entitled to use whatever sick leave you have accumulated.
But in the event of a particularly long illness, you may be eligible for disability benefits, provided your illness is certified by a medical professional.
Newsom, in an executive order released Thursday, ordered the Employment Development Department to waive the one-week waiting period for people who are disabled as a result of COVID-19.
If you were exposed to COVID-19 while on the job and in the course of your regular duties, you may also qualify for workers' compensation.
My loved one is sick. Can I care for them and keep my job?
California law provides for paid family leave, which you may be eligible for if you are providing care for an ill or quarantined family member.
Paid family leave ranges from $50 to $1,300 a week, depending on your wages. You can collect paid family leave for up to six weeks.
What if I lose my job because of COVID-19?
If you lost your job while sick with COVID-19, and through no fault of your own, you may be eligible for an unemployment insurance claim. You can also apply for unemployment if your hours are reduced as a result of the virus.
Gov. Newsom's executive order also waived the one-week wait time for those left unemployed as a result of COVID-19.
Unemployment insurance ranges from $40 to $450 a week, for up to 26 weeks.
I'm a gig worker. Does any of this apply to me?
A new state law, Assembly Bill 5, requires businesses to give employment benefits to more workers, including ride-share and food delivery drivers.
Whether a gig economy worker qualifies for unemployment, paid family leave or disability insurance depends on whether you or your employer are contributing to those programs on your behalf.
"There are some self-employed options for (disability insurance) and (unemployment insurance) if the individual chooses to participate and contribute to the coverage," said Employment Development Department spokeswoman Loree Levy. "We do encourage workers to apply for benefits because there is always the possibility the worker or a former employer paid in at a previous job over the last 12 -- 18 months or is being misclassified."
For more detailed answers, check out the department's Frequently Asked Questions website at https://www.edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019/faqs.htm.
