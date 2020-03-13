Is coronavirus impacting your job or income? Here's what you can do

Newsom, in an executive order released Thursday, ordered the Employment Development Department to waive the one-week waiting period for people who are disabled as a result of COVID-19.

If you were exposed to COVID-19 while on the job and in the course of your regular duties, you may also qualify for workers' compensation.

My loved one is sick. Can I care for them and keep my job?

California law provides for paid family leave, which you may be eligible for if you are providing care for an ill or quarantined family member.

Paid family leave ranges from $50 to $1,300 a week, depending on your wages. You can collect paid family leave for up to six weeks.

What if I lose my job because of COVID-19?

If you lost your job while sick with COVID-19, and through no fault of your own, you may be eligible for an unemployment insurance claim. You can also apply for unemployment if your hours are reduced as a result of the virus.

Gov. Newsom's executive order also waived the one-week wait time for those left unemployed as a result of COVID-19.

Unemployment insurance ranges from $40 to $450 a week, for up to 26 weeks.