California’s recent boom-or-bust rainy seasons raise the question of whether Napa County needs to capture more water during the booms.

Similar questions are being asked up and down the Golden State. Atmospheric rivers that pounded California in January left swollen, ground-level rivers carrying water to the Pacific Ocean.

That happened in Napa County. Once local reservoirs serving local cities filled up, all they could do was spill water that eventually reached the Napa River, bays and ocean, water that might be needed during the next drought.

The recent drought shows how water scarcity hits home. Two-person households in St. Helena were limited to 6,500 gallons a month. Napa city residents had to remember which two days a week they could turn on their sprinklers.

One solution might sound easy — the city of Napa could enlarge its Conn Dam and make its Lake Hennessey reservoir bigger. Napa looked at the idea in past decades and will do so again, but there is a big barrier.

“Dollars,” the city's deputy utilities director Joy Eldredge said, using that word to sum up challenges ranging from engineering to regulations.

Meanwhile, the Napa County government is looking in another water-boosting direction. Runoff from big storms could go into retention basins to seep into the aquifer beneath Napa Valley.

“It’s already a proven technique,” interim County Executive Officer David Morrison said.

But, he noted, Napa County differs from such places as Fresno and Yolo counties where this has been done. Land prices for retention basins would be higher.

Then there’s the question of whether all that water that ran down the Napa River during the January storms was indeed “wasted water.”

“It’s not wasted water. It’s environmental flows, really. Nature needs that,” said Rich Marovich, who has done work in Napa County with Water Audit California and previously served as streamkeeper for Putah Creek in Solano and Yolo counties.

All of this comes at a time when some say California faces a hazy water future. They fear bigger storms and longer droughts, requiring changes in how water is stored.

“Climate change is one of the most significant and challenging risks to future water supplies,” a recent countywide drought plan said.

Making Hennessey bigger a ‘glimmer’ of an idea

Lake Hennessey is full, even though the rainy season is far from over.

The reservoir east of Rutherford is owned by the city of Napa. It holds a maximum of 31,000 acre-feet of water, enough to serve about 62,000 households annually, at the rate of two households for one acre-foot.

The lake filled during December and January storms. Another big storm this rainy season would send water going down the spillway, instead of being stored.

Some local residents have suggested making a bigger dam and allowing Lake Hennessey to capture still more water as an additional hedge against drought.

But the age of dam-building in California seems like a distant memory amid heightened environmental awareness. Can a bigger Lake Hennessey be even a glimmer of an idea in 2023?

“Call it just that, a glimmer of an idea,” Eldredge said.

Workers in the early 1940s made earthen Conn Dam 125 feet tall. The height of the dam determines the size of the reservoir, along with the size of the watershed.

The city plans to do state-required work on Conn Dam. The purpose isn’t necessarily to make the dam taller, but to increase spillway capacity to ensure the dam can’t overtop during a megastorm.

Along the way, the city will also look at whether the dam can be raised as part of a menu of options.

“I think it has to be on the table,” Eldredge said.

Doing so would be more complicated than simply plopping a few more feet on the top of Conn Dam. Eldredge said the dam would need to be bolstered and enabled to handle the additional weight.

How big a bigger Lake Hennessey might be is another question mark. Eldredge said various calculations and cost-benefit analysis would have to be done, looking at such factors as dealing with Highway 128 that runs near the lake shore.

Fish a factor

Lake Hennessey impounds the waters of Conn Creek, which runs to the Napa River. The river and local creeks are habitat for California central steelhead trout, which have been listed as “threatened” under the federal Endangered Species Act since 1997.

Marovich said a share of the water held by a bigger Lake Hennessey would have to go to the environment.

“When you take the last drop of water, there’s no habitat for fish,” he said.

Water can be released from a dam at the right times to help fish, Marovich said. Those managed flows can accomplish some of the environmental good that the unrestricted, natural flows did before dams.

He points to Putah Creek in neighboring Solano and Yolo counties as an example. The Bureau of Reclamation in the 1950s built 300-foot-tall Monticello Dam along the creek to form the massive Lake Berryessa reservoir.

Around 1990, Davis environmentalists sued the Solano County Water Agency to obtain more Lake Berryessa water for Putah Creek. The lawsuit settlement calls for carefully timed releases of water from the reservoir to send pulse flows down the creek.

Marovich said pulse flows combined with habitat restoration projects have resulted in Putah Creek salmon runs.

Eldredge said water is released from Lake Hennessey for the environment, but that is based on the best science from the late 1970s and early 1980s. Getting new permits would mean looking at today's requirements.

"That would be part of the conversation," Eldredge said.

Even a bigger Lake Hennessey would at times fill and spill into Conn Creek and send water to the Napa River. Marovich said these scouring flows are something that dynamic rivers need to be healthy, doing such things as providing fresh gravel used by fish to spawn.

“It helps reset the entire riparian habitat,” said Marovich.

Reservoir projects in California are usually controversial. A proposal by the Santa Clara Valley Water District to enlarge Pacheco Reservoir north of Los Banos has run into opposition and a lawsuit from such groups as the Sierra Club.

But the proposed $2.5 billion Pacheco expansion is far larger than anything likely to be contemplated for Hennessey in the future. That project is to have Pacheco hold 25 times more water than the current reservoir.

An old idea

The idea of a bigger Lake Hennessey has come up before. In the 1960s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers explored raising Conn Dam, though the purpose was for flood control.

In June 1992, the city of Napa wanted a drought-proof water supply. Consultants recommended a bigger Conn Dam to the City Council in June 1992 and met with an initially enthusiastic response.

“Basically, this is a water savings account,” then-Mayor Ed Solomon said. “We would be masters of our own destiny in relation to water.”

The $91 million plan recommended by consultants Kennedy-Jenks involved raising Conn Dam by 15 feet. Extra water would be pumped in from the Napa River during high winter flows. Lake Hennessey would hold another 15,000 acre-feet of water.

A bigger Hennessey would flood another 130 acres of land, all but 50 acres owned by the city of Napa. Portions of Highway 128 and the Sage Canyon highway crossing would have to be raised 16 feet. Napa would need state permission for the additional water rights.

The City Council gave the idea to a countywide technical advisory committee and the idea died.

In 2005, county communities put together the Napa Valley 2050 Water Resources study. Again, the idea of enlarging Conn Dam and creating a bigger Lake Hennessey came up, only to be swiftly dismissed.

A bigger dam is no longer feasible, West, Yost & Associates said. The consultant cited increased regulatory concerns over protecting steelhead trout, maintaining habitat and having flushing flows.

The city of Napa is looking at other types of drought hedges that have nothing to do with bigger reservoirs. One is turning wasterwater into “purified water” that meets drinking water safety standards.

Other local dam-raising attempts

Local communities over the years have also looked at enlarging Kimball Reservoir, which serves Calistoga, and Bell Canyon Reservoir serving St. Helena.

For example, Kennedy-Jenks consultants in 1979 said raising Kimball Dam could cost $6 million and result in another 390 acre-feet of water stored, enough to serve 780 households annually.

But the Yost consulting firm in 1997 poured cold water on the idea. Getting state permission to raise or reconfigure a dam is expensive and not easily done, the firm concluded.

Calistoga isn't giving up. Its 10-year water projects list includes raising Kimball Dam by 10 feet and making other improvements at a cost of $5 million.

Kimball Reservoir since its creation in 1939 has seen sedimentation shrink capacity from 345 to 267 acre-feet. Calistoga Public Works Director Derek Rayner said the project would return the reservoir to its original capacity.

But raising a dam isn't easy, even if this would be cheaper than dredging the reservoir.

"Just to get through the permitting and design is a long process," Rayner said.

The biggest dam-raising idea of all came six decades ago with Napa County’s biggest reservoir — Lake Berryessa. Despite its location, most of the water from the federal reservoir goes to Solano County. But perhaps Napa County could have stuck a straw into a bigger Berryessa.

Lake Berryessa is already 26 miles long and 3 miles wide, with a shoreline that snakes for 165 miles. It can hold 1.6 million acre-feet of water. Lake Hennessey is a drop by comparison, only 2% of this total.

Gov. Pat Brown and the state Department of Water Resources in 1963 proposed tearing down 300-foot-tall Monticello Dam by 2020 and replacing it with a 650-foot-tall dam. Lake Berryessa’s maximum capacity would rise to 14 million acre-feet.

The Berryessa watershed is too small to fill a reservoir that would have been the state’s largest human-made lake. A state report called for pumping in extra water from the Eel River basin.

A different version of this idea came up again in 1981. This time, extra water would be pumped to Lake Berryessa from the Sacramento River in a canal and a 2.3-mile-long tunnel.

An estimated $2 billion price tag and the specter of relocating 1,000 residents likely helped doom the idea.

Napa ponders giving aquifer a boost

Napa County also has an invisible reservoir where it might be able to store extra water for a drought. That is the Napa Valley sub-basin beneath the Napa Valley floor.

Groundwater recharge has become a major topic in California. The 2022 report “California’s Water Supply Strategy” sets the goal of expanding annual recharge by at least 500,000 acre-feet, enough water for about a million households.

“Vast capacity to store water exists underground in California,” the state report said.

The Public Policy Institute of California in 2021 released a paper that strikes a similar tone. “Groundwater recharge is an important water management practice in California,” authors wrote.

It sounds simple enough. One method is to bring water to an area and let it seep into the ground and aquifer for use when needed. This can be done with recharge basins or ponds.

Yet there are complexities that were brought up by the county's groundwater Technical Advisory Group last November. The group is working on groundwater-enhancing plans to take to the Board of Supervisors.

Helen Dahlke, an associate professor of land, air and water resources with UC Davis, addressed the group.

“Again, when we have these big wet years coming through, we will need acreage or land where we can do more recharge to replenish our groundwater reserve and hopefully stop some of the runoff that’s happening in the landscape from immediately going out to the ocean,” she said.

But experts said the soil must be right. Taking runoff from big storms from the Napa River or creeks involves having water rights granted by the state. Water must be moved to suitable spots. There must be willing landowners.

“My first reaction when I heard about this was, we might not have that many places (in Napa Valley) where it would work that well,” said Mathias Kondolf, a fluvial geomorphologist at UC Berkeley.

Land costs are a consideration in Napa Valley, given land might be more valuable as vineyards than as recharge basins. Talk at that November meeting turned to whether vineyards could be flooded and the water allowed to seep into the ground there.

Questions arose as to where the recharged water would flow once underground and how quickly. It could move from the recharge site to the lowest elevation, into a river and out of the basin.

“That’s something to keep in mind: What are you doing the recharge for?” Dahlke said. “Most growers, of course, would like to see the water stored like an underground reservoir.”

Recharged water might be used to protect stream flows and help the ecosystem, she said.

Groundwater recharge is used elsewhere in the state. For example, the Irvine Ranch Water District in Southern California banks water by using 502 acres of discharge ponds in Kern County.

It remains to be seen whether groundwater recharge has a place in Napa County, albeit on a much smaller scale and for different reasons. More research is to come.

Napa water sources Where Napa County cities get their water American Canyon — State Water Project (Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta), Vallejo purchases

Calistoga — Kimball Reservoir, State Water Project (Delta)

City of Napa — Lake Hennessey, Milliken Reservoir, State Water Project (Delta)

St. Helena — Bell Canyon Reservoir, Stonebridge Wells and city of Napa purchases

Yountville — Rector Reservoir (California Department of Veterans Affairs), well, city of Napa purchases, State Water Project spot purchases

