Is Napa's wine-based economy too one-sided? Some argue for diversification

Some locals wonder if Napa County’s wine-heavy economy is a case of too many grapes in one basket.

That one basket is stupendous. Napa Valley is synonymous with fine wines and the result is visitors – during non-pandemic and non-wildfire times – flocking here to spend money. Hotel taxes in 2018 brought more than $50 million to the coffers of the county and its cities.

Economic reports done for Napa Valley Vintners over the past decade have estimated that agriculture, wine and related activities account directly and indirectly for two-thirds of the county’s full-time jobs.

That’s something to celebrate or worry about - or both. Changes in societal tastes, attacks by a vine-killing invasive species and wildfires are among the possible threats mentioned by economic diversity devotees.

The economic diversity topic has come up at several Napa County government meetings over the past year.

“We’ve heard this for years, we need to diversify our economy,” Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. “It’s just that it’s so much easier said than done.”

County Planning Commissioner Andrew Mazotti sees the idea as worth pursuing. He mentioned Detroit, the Motown that saw its economic engine of auto production sputter.