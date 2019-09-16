Napa County’s recent hot weather streak – in the 90s over the weekend – turned cool and rainy seemingly in the blink of an eye.
A brief Monday morning storm brought a few hundredths of an inch of rain to many Napa locations. This was barely enough to moisten the dust on soils baked bone-dry by the summer.
But it was the first rain since mid-May in the city of Napa, providing at least a taste of the upcoming 2019-20 rain season. California with its Mediterranean climate sees most of its rain from late fall through spring.
“This is true summer rain, as far as the calendar is concerned,” said Mike Pechner of Golden West Meteorology in neighboring Solano County. “Not entirely rare, but rare.”
In Napa County, unseasonal rain is watched closely by farmers growing grapes in world-renowned vineyards. A tenth-of-an-inch on Monday morning didn't prove a problem at Moulds Family Vineyard just north of the city of Napa along Dry Creek Road.
“Usually, we consider this dust removal, pre-harvest,” Steve Moulds said, though he added he’s keeping a close eye on the next couple of days and hopes no problems arise.
Another cold front is headed this way and could hit Wednesday. Monday forecasts by the National Weather Service indicated most of the rain could stay to the north. Pechner said if rain reaches Napa Valley, Calistoga and St. Helena are the most likely areas to get hit.
A former volunteer with the Cordelia Fire District, Pechner doesn’t see this smattering of early rain as ending the fire season.
“It actually makes it worse than better,” he said.
The rain is enough to wash vegetation of dust and dirt off that can slow fire growth, he said. Fuels will dry with the sun and next week could bring temperatures in the 90s.
Early rains don’t guarantee a particularly wet fall, winter, and spring. Napa State Hospital received an impressive .82 inches of rain in September 2014. That heralded a rain year with less than 20 inches, about 80 percent of normal.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac foresees below-normal rainfall ahead for rain season 2019-20 as well. The magazine since 1792 has made predictions based in part, it says, on a secret formula involving sunspots.
Look for below normal rain in December and January, followed by a wet February and March, the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicted.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported that the 2019 El Nino is over and neutral conditions have returned to the tropical Pacific. Some of Northern California’s rainier years have taken place during El Nino conditions.
“It does not bode well for much above-normal rainfall,” Pechner said. “We could have a normal rainfall season.”
Napa State Hospital since 1892 has averaged about 24.8 inches of rain annually.
The 2018-19 rain season has seen more than 33 inches fall at Napa State Hospital, 133 percent of normal. The National Weather Service measures the water year from October 1 through September 30, so officially, 2018-19 has yet to finish.
All of that rain left high moisture content in the soils at Moulds Family Vineyard. Moulds said that allowed him to do less irrigating during the summer.
Still, Moulds Family Vineyard irrigates using a reservoir that’s too small to bank water from a wet year. That makes the upcoming rainy season important for the farm, as are all rainy seasons.
“Each year is a year unto itself,” Moulds said.
The city of Napa receives much of its water from much larger Lake Hennessey in the mountains east of Rutherford. NOAA reported the reservoir was 90 percent full at the end of August, compared to 72 percent a year ago.
Massive Lake Berryessa reservoir in eastern Napa County provides water to Solano County and is a recreation draw. It was 90 percent full at the end of August, according to NOAA.
Lake Berryessa has run into the 72-foot-diameter concrete funnel that is its glory hole spillway only twice in the last 13 years. It could happen again in 2020.
“Based on the historic record, the lake is projected to spill even if 2020 is a dry year,” Solano County Water Agency General Manager Roland Stanford wrote in a recent report. “Best guess: there is a 7-to-8-in-10 chance that Lake Berryessa will spill in 2020.”