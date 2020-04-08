Is the South Napa Shelter doing enough to protects its residents?

When Diane went to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with shortness of breath, an excruciating headache and a cough on March 27, she was worried she might have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has swept the globe and caused 400 deaths in California alone.
Diane was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection and directed to self-quarantine for 15 days from the onset of symptoms, according to the doctor’s note provided to The Register. The infection, coupled with her longstanding asthma, makes Diane’s immune system especially vulnerable to the virus.
Whereas many Napans could have gone home, hunkered down and stayed isolated for the next two weeks, per doctor’s orders, it’s not so simple for Diane, a resident of the South Napa Shelter whose name has been changed for her privacy.
She says she was put in an isolated room back at the shelter for about five hours before being asked to return to the “general population” for the rest of the weekend because she didn’t have a fever. She worried about catching the virus from a fellow resident or potentially passing it along to someone similarly vulnerable.
“They told me no fever means I go to general population. But I’m vulnerable and I was showing at least three symptoms of COVID, and I had a doctor’s note,” she said. “Just because I’m not on a ventilator doesn’t mean I don’t have it or couldn’t get it.”
Chris De Benedetti, the public information officer for Abode Services which provides all homeless services for Napa County, said anyone with a 100.4 fever or a doctor’s note is placed in isolation until testing can occur. He declined to comment on Diane’s case, citing privacy rules.
Motel mitigation
Social distancing is one of the best and most readily available tools to combat the spread of the virus. But individuals who live in congregate settings – incarceration facilities, nursing homes, the streets, and shelters, for example – are less able to self-isolate or avoid shared spaces and surfaces.
Homeless individuals, in particular, are often plagued with pre-existing health conditions that facilitate the outbreak of severe symptoms from an infectious disease like COVID-19, according to Elise Riley, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, San Francisco who spoke with the Register last month.
Napa County announced on March 27 that it had started leasing rooms at a city of Napa motel to use as an isolation center specifically for individuals who are at risk living in congregate care facilities. There are 53 rooms available. Most will be occupied by singles, though some may be inhabited by couples or families.
“The motel is not for patients showing COVID-19 symptoms or pending testing. It is for healthy individuals with high risk conditions that shouldn’t be in congregate living facilities like COVID-19 going around,” county Housing and Homeless Services Director Molly Rattigan said.
Prioritization is key to mitigating risk. Rattigan’s team is taking its cues from state and federal guidance surrounding age and underlying medical conditions, and staff is in touch with agencies like Abode Services and OLE Health “that work with the population regularly,” she said.
Those eligible for isolation at the motel include individuals over 60 years old who have a condition verified by a doctor’s note that puts them at greater jeopardy. Examples include cancer treatment, unsheltered individuals, and severe heart or respiratory conditions, she said.
At last count, 35 individuals had been moved to the motel from a range of countywide facilities, including the South Napa Shelter, which is now “operating below capacity” with “isolation spaces for those that may need isolation,” according to Rattigan.
The county began moving people March 30, more than two weeks after it declared a local public health emergency on March 12.
Rattigan added that there are plans for a respite shelter for those who have tested positive for the virus or are showing symptoms and awaiting test results. This facility at the Napa County Airport has yet to open, but she said the county is “hoping this opens this week.”
Any symptomatic person at the shelter would be placed in isolation there, pending results and clearance of their symptoms, Rattigan said.
Heeding concerns
The South Napa Shelter has a total of 69 beds organized into suite clusters of 6 to 8 beds each, according to De Benedetti. Residents share bathrooms as well as common areas and dining areas. When Diane was told to leave her isolation room despite the continuation of her symptoms, she says went back to a suite shared with seven other women.
After Napa County declared a local health emergency, De Benedetti said Abode Services was taking steps to ensure informational materials were provided to shelter residents and stepping up its cleaning protocols.
Howard James, who lived at the South Napa Shelter from late last year after fleeing the Kincade fires, said staff didn’t seem to be taking the risk seriously.
“As things started to get intense, I was worried about some people’s health. People were in bad shape. We were crammed into bedrooms,” he said. “I got very upset at the way they were treating us. They just didn’t seem to care.”
According to James’ account, he raised the issue with management, conceding that he was “protesting the conditions.” He received a 24-hour-notice on March 9 that his “bed area must be clean and tidy with no bulky items in the walkway and his bed “made with clean bedding and in a neat manner” or risk disciplinary action that could include “a time out or an exit from the shelter program.”
The notice, which was provided to the Register, was signed by an employee of Abode Services who works at South Napa Shelter.
James said he “got very angry,” even saying he “flipped out” when he saw the note. He refused to clean up and was ultimately removed from the shelter, he says. James has since been living in his car, where he says he feels safer than he did at the facility.
“I actually feel kind of lucky that I ended up being kicked out because now I’m not being exposed to the kind of conditions that people in the shelter are seeing,” he said. “I’m more or less by myself in my car and I think I’m safer here than I was there.”
Abode Services declined to comment on any “specific client issue,” citing privacy/security rules and HIPAA laws. However, De Benedetti did say that “any exits from the shelter are determined by the shelter manager and senior program manager,” and that they’re “considered if someone is a harm to themselves or others, at which point, planning and coordination are required in partnership with the county and city.”
Diane felt her concerns about the well-being of herself and her fellow residents were similarly dismissed. She wrote in a text message the shelter staff wasn’t “taking this COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough to make me comfortable,” adding in a later interview that the arrival of the virus was just the latest in what she felt was a pattern of poor treatment from staff to residents.
Life in quarantine
The weekend of Diane’s diagnosis with an upper respiratory infection, she said she “did a lot of sleeping, and really wasn’t feeling well.” She said she spoke with a number of staff members, was told by her friends they had been making calls and writing letters (including multiple emails written to the Register’s editorial inbox) on her behalf and ultimately received word on the following Monday, March 30, that she was to be provided with quarantine facilities within the shelter: an exam room in the medical wing with a cot, desk and filing cabinet. Photos provided to the Register substantiate her description.
“Thank goodness I have a window,” she said.
De Benedetti said there are two private bathrooms for guests placed in isolation, but declined to provide more information.
However, according to Diane, those two bathrooms are accessible only through a public hallway that’s open to anyone in the medical wing, and they’re shared by people in quarantine who use the facilities concurrently.
“I would not trust their Covid quarantine cleaning between patients,” she wrote in a text message.
Abode Services wouldn’t confirm Diane’s placement in isolation nor would they provide the number of individuals currently in quarantine at South Napa Shelter and using facilities such as restrooms. De Benedetti did say that Abode Services staff doesn’t make the final call on who goes into quarantine. That responsibility falls to the county health department, and the two agencies are in close communication up to several times a day, he said.
Diane spends her days sleeping and watching occasional television streaming services on her phone. She says her symptoms “and the Abode drama” have largely worn her out, but that she’s written five formal complaints that she’s passed along to staff members.
“I want to make an impact. If I sent it in an email, the people here wouldn’t know that I was making these grievances, and I want them to know,” she said.
When asked if there was a formal process for individuals to air their grievances, Rattigan said a process does exist but that “both Abode Management and Napa County Housing and Homeless Staff” have also “been on site daily to answer questions and address concerns.”
Though Rattigan couldn't provide details due to privacy regulations, she said she had only received one concern in March that was followed up on by the Director of Social Services for Abode and that the issue was “resolved.”
Diane says there were some days where she wasn’t provided with all three meals, but couldn’t leave to get food for herself. On one occasion, she said she opened the door to ask for dinner and was told by a staff member that there were only three people working, so they’d be unable to bring her food separately.
Now, though, she’s been delivered two of the meals from Ken Frank, the chef from La Toque who is providing meals to shelter residents during this time. Diane describes the food as “amazing quality cuisine.”
She has still yet to be tested for COVID-19, but she says she’s working with her primary care physician to provide another medical letter to the county health department that she hopes would help get her on the list for the motel once her symptoms pass. Abode has provided “absolutely no” assistance or support in navigating the process, according to Diane.
“I know they’re all just flying by the seat of their pants. None of us alive have ever been through a pandemic before. But to just be blatantly outright rude when you’re in a situation like this is so uncalled for,” she said.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
