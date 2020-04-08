Is the South Napa Shelter doing enough to protects its residents?

The notice, which was provided to the Register, was signed by an employee of Abode Services who works at South Napa Shelter.

James said he “got very angry,” even saying he “flipped out” when he saw the note. He refused to clean up and was ultimately removed from the shelter, he says. James has since been living in his car, where he says he feels safer than he did at the facility.

“I actually feel kind of lucky that I ended up being kicked out because now I’m not being exposed to the kind of conditions that people in the shelter are seeing,” he said. “I’m more or less by myself in my car and I think I’m safer here than I was there.”

Abode Services declined to comment on any “specific client issue,” citing privacy/security rules and HIPAA laws. However, De Benedetti did say that “any exits from the shelter are determined by the shelter manager and senior program manager,” and that they’re “considered if someone is a harm to themselves or others, at which point, planning and coordination are required in partnership with the county and city.”