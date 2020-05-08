Is this allowed? Confusing California rules, enforcement

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SACRAMENTO — Manager Lisa Trino thought she was doing everything right at Spencer’s Cafe in Bakersfield.

“Out of 25 tables we were only using nine tables, and all staff was wearing masks and using gloves and we were practicing social distancing,” she said.

Customers loved being able to sit down for breakfast and lunch Tuesday after weeks of stay-at-home orders and takeout food, filling every available table. But the reopening ended after just one day, when Kern County health officials warned the handful of open restaurants with dine-in service violated Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency order to limit spread of the coronavirus.

Throughout California, there has been an on-again, off-again patchwork of enforcement on everything from business closures to wearing face masks. It's fallen to local officials to both interpret and enforce rapidly evolving rules, with state and local orders often at odds.

“The orders are changing, you have a national narrative, you have the state, you have other parts of the state that are opening up and people, some people are confused about everything that’s going on,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. His department is not aggressively enforcing orders, instead preferring to warn businesses or people that they're in violation.