Isolated thunderstorms possible in Bay Area late Sunday into Monday

National Weather Service

HORIZONTAL - The National Weather Service (NWS) logo. The NWS provides weather, water, and climate data, forecasts and warnings for the protection of life and property and enhancement of the national economy. (Photo courtesy of the NWS)

 NWS

The National Weather Service on Sunday advised that there may be a few thunderstorms possible late into the evening and into Monday for the Bay Area and Central Coast.

Though forecasters say that chances are "low," the advisory is from south to north across the entire area, with lightning being the primary hazard. Wildfires started by lightning are a particular concern.

