Israeli teens to visit Napa, serve as counselors at Congregation Beth Shalom summer day camp

The summer day camp run by the city of Napa’s only synagogue will see a new addition this year — Israeli teenagers who will serve as counselors.

For the first time, Camp Chaverim, a children’s daytime program hosted by Congregation Beth Shalom, will take on two high school students visiting from Israel to work with its daytime campers. The teen volunteers, Yaara Canovic and Danielle Sigal, are 11th-graders at the Leo Baeck Education Center in Haifa. The congregation, based on Elm Street, has about 200 families.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

During a stay of just over two weeks in Napa, Canovic and Sigal will take part in Camp Chaverim’s two one-week sessions from June 27 to July 8, and also give a speech during a Friday service about their lives in Israel, according to Leah Savage, Congregation Beth Shalom’s education and engagement coordinator. Families belonging to the synagogue also will host the visitors, as part of a project designed to give children a firsthand exposure to Jewish culture and the Hebrew language — and the Israeli teens a taste of American life.

Camp Chaverim features a pair of roughly one-week daytime programs, which teach Jewish culture, traditions and music and are open to children of all faiths. The first program will run from June 27 to July 1, followed by another program July 5-8.

An exchange of young Israelis has been a part of Savage’s plans since she joined Congregation Beth Shalom last August. Before arriving in Napa, she spent a decade working in her native Santa Barbara with Camp Haverim, a children’s summer program where she progressed from counselor to head of programming and finally camp director.

The opportunity to allow Napa youth to meet and learn directly from young Israelis proved too valuable to pass up, according to Savage, who previously had worked with the Leo Baeck school, which has sent student volunteers to American summer camps for about a decade.

“When I started this job, I thought it would be an incredibly great thing here, and it seems such a valuable experience for everyone involved,” she said.

“For the teens, they get to experience life elsewhere, meet new people, get a sense of what life is like in another place. As for the congregation, the campers will get to hang out with these kids daily. The ones who are sent over often have experience leading groups of kids; they’re high-energy and fun but also caring and responsible. Kids have lot of fun being around them, and enjoy hearing about Israel and getting to hear them speak in another language.”

The decision to have Israelis serve as counselors is not itself unusual at American youth camps, but is far less common at daytime programs compared to sleepaway camps with deeper resources, according to Rabbi Niles Goldstein of Congregation Beth Shalom.

“I think it reflects a commitment of our congregation and some of our members in terms of helping instill a love of Jewish culture and tradition and Hebrew language in our kids,” he said of the Haifa teens’ upcoming visit, for which Congregation Beth Shalom is raising money for airfare and hospitality costs.

The summertime visit also is designed to be a learning experience and an immersion in American life for Sigal and Canovic, Goldstein added. Both will stay with different host families from the Napa congregation — possibly with a different family for each half of their stay — and are slated for activities that may include hikes in the region or visits to San Francisco.

“We’ve never done this before; it’s pretty unusual to fly out Israelis as counselors when it’s not an overnight camp,” he said. “And they’ll be integrated with our community, so it’s a cross-cultural experience for them as well as for us.”

The visit by the Israeli students follows Savage’s efforts as education director to bolster the Napa congregation’s outreach to youth, including socials for Jewish teens, parent-child storytelling gatherings, and a switch to small-group or one-on-one sessions for Hebrew language instruction.

About 60 to 70 members of the Napa synagogue are younger than 18, Goldstein said last fall.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.