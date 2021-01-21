It could take until June to vaccinate Californians 65 and older, health officials say

It could take 20 to 22 weeks — until June — for California to vaccinate those 65 years and older at its current pace, state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said Wednesday.

Pushed by the federal government to speed up its pace of vaccinations, which has been among the slowest in the nation, California last week agreed to vaccinate everyone over age 65 in the tier following health care workers and those in long-term care.

But Pan's remark at the state's Community Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting reflects the shortage in vaccine hitting states across the country, especially after the Trump administration disclosed last week that it did not have a stockpile of vaccines it had been promising to release.

The state has about 6.2 million residents 65 years and older. To vaccinate 70% of them, it needs more than 8.7 million doses, since current vaccines require people to get two shots, Pan said.

In December, California officials predicted they would be able to deliver at least 1.5 million doses of vaccine a week by February.