‘It’s a learning curve’ as St. Helena City Council goes virtual

Council, commission meet Tuesday

The City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting via Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5.

The only agenda item is a discussion of the comprehensive zoning code update and stakeholder engagement.

The meeting will be live-streamed on Comcast Channel 28 and on cityofsthelena.org. Members of the public may participate by logging onto the Zoom link on the agenda (downloading the Zoom app is highly encouraged) and entering the meeting ID: 912 1295 2322. Use the “Raise Hand” feature to provide public comment.

The public can also participate via phone by dialing 1-669-900-6833 or any of the other numbers listed on the meeting agenda and entering the meeting ID above. Dial *9 to provide public comment.

Written public comments may be emailed in advance to publiccomment@cityofsthelena.org.

Go to cityofsthelena.org for full instructions on how to watch, listen and participate.