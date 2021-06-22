“It’s about flight itself:” Napa winery owner reaches new heights in an unconventional aircraft

“I thought safety should be the design goal not weight.”

O’Brien was mostly frustrated with his experience owning an ultralight. The ultralight had pontoons, which enabled him to fly it off of water. After one very minimal training session, he was towed behind a boat with no communication with the boat driver.

“Suddenly I am off the water and I realize I don’t know how to get back down,” he recalled.

He started experimenting with the controls and entered into a cycle called pilot induced oscillations; “this is how people get killed,” O’Brien said.

“I went through about three or four of those gyrations until I finally figured out how to land it on the water. This was all in four or five minutes,” he explained.

After landing, his friend asked why he landed with the wind.

“I was so happy to just be on the water alive that I thought landing in the wind was a minor issue, I wasn’t concerned with the wind,” O’Brien recalled.

He realized that he had to make a decision. “I had to decide if I was ever going to fly it again.”

So he forced himself to take off and fly again, even though his leg was shaking.