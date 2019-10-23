Mermaids with skull heads and wild hair float above the front yard of Gavin Smith’s Napa home.
Behind them is a giant painted backdrop of a haunted pirate ship, manned by skeletons wielding swords. His front porch is home to more skeleton heads, bones and a bloody tablecloth.
“I’m way into Halloween,” explained Smith, who lives at 2142 Brown St., near Lincoln Avenue.
“It’s a guilt-free holiday,” he explained. “People get to let their hair down and pretend to be somebody else. And it encourages creativity.”
Smith enjoys Halloween so much that he’s spent many years decorating the outside of his home every October, from haunted pirates to aliens, vampires, dragons, haunted cowboys, Knights of the Round Table, Egyptians and more.
“I’ve got way too much energy,” Smith admitted. “I’m a big kid," said the father of two.
His Halloween haunting really took off after moving to his Brown Street home in 1988. First, he installed a graveyard. To Smith’s disappointment, he barely had a handful of trick-or-treaters show up that year.
Smith was undeterred. He set a goal for the next Halloween to have at least 100 kids visit.
To step it up, Smith and his friends painted haunted scenes on large painter drop cloths. The drop cloths were then sewn together and hung across the front of his home, creating a spooky backdrop. Smith finds his front door through a special panel sewn in the middle.
Smith also created life-size figures, made of chicken wire and other materials. Each requires a different skull head and clothing and props.
“It’s pretty intense,” said Smith. “It takes me about a month,” to set up the whole display. He’s probably spent $5,000 on his Halloween displays over the years, he said.
“All that stuff is very expensive. All those skulls,” he said, contemplating his display.
Plus there's the sheer amount of time involved. “To build a chicken wire body takes about two hours,” and requires special gloves and cutters, he noted.
Smith’s day job includes running his longtime small business – Atomic Janitorial. He’s also a musician and loves to cook.
Sure, there have been some Halloween-style setbacks along the way.
“One year someone stole three of my bodies” from the front yard of his 1903 Victorian home. “That was a real crusher,” he said. Now Smith secures his figures carefully.
He stores his props and figures in his subbasement, but after a rat infestation, Smith had to throw away of a bunch of his supplies.
And not every theme is a success. For example, "The Knights of the Round Table never really took off," said Smith. "It was going to take too much material."
Then, “When I got divorced I lost the Egyptian canvas.” His former wife got it.
Unlike Franklin Street in downtown Napa, where thousands of kids descend on Halloween night, his block of Brown Street isn’t a trick-or-treat destination, said Smith.
“I don’t have a lot of houses on my street that have kids,” and not as many other houses are decorated – and none to the same extent, said Smith.
On rainy Halloween nights -- or when the Giants are in the playoffs -- there are fewer trick-or-treaters to admire his work.
But he’s not deterred.
“I care about my community” and neighborhood a lot, Smith said. Seeing the looks on the kids’ – and parents’ -- faces is worth it.
“I’m just passionate about my creativity and using my space to bring people together.”