Nothing says Christmas like an all-tuba symphony.
At least that's what fans of TubaChristmas hope to say in the coming years as they try to cement the concert as a Napa tradition.
TubaChristmas is pretty much what you might expect from the name — a group of musicians who play instruments in the tuba family come together to play Christmas carols. This year marks the 45th anniversary since its inception in Rockefeller Plaza and its third anniversary in Napa, though concerts are held worldwide.
TubaChristmas is not a widely known phenomenon in California, but it has groupies like Roz Plotzker of Oakland, a fan since 2006. It was her first time coming to Napa's concert, but she's seen the show in Philadelphia and New York.
"It sounds like whales singing Christmas carols," she said. "What's not to like?"
Tuba players, or tubists, are normally stuck in the back, said Alan Parks, Napa High music teacher and conductor of Napa's TubaChristmas, but an event like this gives them a chance to shine.
"This really just puts a big smile on my face," Parks said. "We get a really nice moment in the sun from this, and that does not happen very often."
Napa's TubaChristmas was organized with the help of the city Parks and Recreation Services department and the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Napa, where the show was sheltered from any rain that may have hindered the performance. The event was originally scheduled to be held in Veterans Memorial Park along the downtown waterfront where it has been held in the past, but organizers didn't want to take any chances with the weather.
Nearly 20 musicians gathered from Napa, Sacramento, Santa Rosa and other parts of the Bay Area to play heavy brass instruments of many shapes and sizes, such as euphoniums, baritone horns or tubas.
"It's just nice to be able to play with all the brass," said musician and Napa resident Rick Lovie.
Almost every musician dressed in red or green, or in Christmas sweaters. Some were dressed in official TubaChristmas beanies or scarves. One musician dressed as Santa.
Saturday's performers said they liked playing at TubaChristmas because it gives them a chance to play the melody.
"It's a lot more fun if you can hear yourself," said Jacob Chadwick, who played the tuba for the Vintage High band. "Normally, you're told to back off."
The acoustics of the church turned out to be better than Veterans Memorial Park, performers said. The heavy bass filled the room and reverberated off the walls and floors. The floor and church pews shook ever so slightly.
"It's fun because that low register really resonates, especially in a room like the sanctuary of a church," said tubist Joe Martin, who came from Sebastopol.
Brian Munger of San Francisco has played in Napa's TubaChristmas each year.
"It was different," Munger said. "That's what kind of intrigued me in the first place."
Though TubaChristmas is new to Napa, it's already become a holiday tradition for Camille Sanchez and her grandmother, Colette Jotter.
Sanchez loves to hear her grandmother sing along. "Frosty the Snowman" is Sanchez's favorite because she can picture Frosty hopping with the low notes of the song.
It seems to conductor Parks that TubaChristmas is starting to build a regular fan base of people like Sanchez. He recognizes familiar faces when he scans the crowd.
So is TubaChristmas here to stay?
"If we're going on three, I figure that's starting in on tradition territory," Parks said.