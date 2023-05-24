This weekend, tens of thousands of guests will again converge on downtown Napa as the BottleRock festival kicks off its second decade of food, wines and musical stars.

From midday Friday into Sunday night, a lengthy list of performers will take over the Napa Valley Expo during BottleRock's 10th anniversary edition, headlined by Post Malone, The Smashing Pumpkins, Lizzo, Duran Duran and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The combination of more than 70 acts with an array of Napa Valley wines and food is expected to draw some 120,000 spectators into the city of Napa – where temporary street closures and parking curbs will be the rule through festival weekend.

After the Expo gates open at 11:30 a.m., BottleRock concerts on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will begin at noon and continue through 10 p.m.

Music

BottleRock’s opening-day headliners Friday will include Post Malone on the main JaM Cellars Stage at 8:30 p.m., The Smashing Pumpkins on the Verizon Stage at 8:05 p.m., and War playing the Allianz Stage at 8:50 p.m.

Saturday highlights include Lizzo at 8:15 p.m. on the JaM stage, as well as Duran Duran at the Verizon at 8:20 p.m. Earlier acts on the JaM stage will include Leon Bridges at 6:15 p.m., Carly Rae Jepsen at 4:45 p.m., and Nile Rodgers & Chic at 3:15 p.m.

On the festival’s closing day Sunday, the JaM stage will host the Red Hot Chili Peppers at 8:15 p.m., preceded by The National at 6:30 p.m. and Sheryl Crow at 3:30 p.m. Lil Nax X will perform on the Verizon at 8:15 p.m., following a 6:15 p.m. appearance on the same stage by Wu-Tang Clan.

Getting around

To help manage the now-familiar throngs of festival goers on Memorial Day weekend, several streets in Napa’s Oxbow neighborhood will be off limits to motor vehicles during BottleRock.

Chief among the closures will be the Expo’s frontage on Third Street, where throngs of BottleRock fans spill onto the roadway at the end of each festival day, often headed west to restaurants and hotels downtown. Cars will be prohibited from 8 to 11 p.m. on Third between the Silverado Trail and Coombs Street downtown, according to Sgt. William (Brad) Bradshaw of the California Highway Patrol’s Napa station.

Burnell Street will be under a hard closure between Third and Eighth streets, except for residents and Vine buses, from 5 p.m. Friday – ahead of BottleRock’s first prime-time session until 1 a.m. Monday, three hours after the festival’s conclusion.

Other streets will be closed from 8 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Monday, including:

- Juarez Street between First and Third streets

- Bailey Street

- Fourth Street between Bailey and Lawrence streets

- Lawrence Street between Third and Fourth

- Sousa Lane between Soscol Avenue and the Silverado Trail

Softer closures will be in force for other area streets from 8 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Monday, with a ban on curbside parking expect for residents, according to CHP:

- Burnell Street (both sides) between Third and Eighth streets

- Bailey and Fourth streets

- Third Street (both sides) between Soscol Avenue and the Silverado Trail

- Juarez Street (east and west sides) between First and Third streets

- Silverado Trail (west side) between Third Street and Sousa Lane

- Sousa Lane between Soscol and Silverado

Spectators using the Uber and Lyft rideshare services will use a new pickup lot, at the corner of Third and Franklin streets near the Napa County courthouses.

Twelve parking areas will be opened for BottleRock spectators, from McKinstry Street in the north to the Soscol Avenue-Silverado Trail fork to the south and Randolph Street downtown. Two lots are designated as accessible to disabled visitors – at 800 Silverado and 301 First St., north of the Expo.

The growing popularity of rideshare services and festival buses carrying music fans from the Bay Area and Sacramento into Napa has made BottleRock weekend traffic less chaotic than in the event’s early years, according to Bradshaw. But this year’s event may throw a wrinkle into the equation for drivers – the early stages of the massive reconstruction of the Highway 29-221 junction south of the city.

“It’s still two lanes each way, but the change in configuration makes it narrower than usual, so people won’t be as quick to get through it,” he said Tuesday of the road work’s effect on motorists unfamiliar with south Napa.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority is offering free service for all Vine bus rides during BottleRock’s three-day run, both to the Expo and around the city of Napa. The Vine system also operate extended hours for local service and express routes to BART during BottleRock. For more details, visit vinetransit.com/bottlerock/

For more information about the festival, visit bottlerocknapavalley.com.