The Mott family dreamed of creating a place for families and kids to hang out during the holiday season when they first opened Napa On Ice seven years ago.
Now the valley’s only ice skating rink has become a seasonal staple for people like 14-year-old Bartholomew Webster, a player for the Vacaville Jets hockey team who teaches his friends how to skate at Napa On Ice. He’s been coming since the rink first opened downtown, though it now sits at the Napa Expo.
“It’s not tradition, but it’s just where you got to go,” he said.
The rink first opened Friday and will remain open until January 6. This year’s opening was a bit slower because of the poor air quality from the Camp fire, said Nancy Mott, who operates the rink with husband Peter of the Napa City Council.
The Mott family often took their kids to ice skating rinks elsewhere around the Bay Area, before opening their own location in Napa, Nancy said.
“Kids need something to do,” she said. “They need to go outside and be physical and there’s nothing here for kids.”
The rink remains a family business, though they receive some help setting up the ice skating rink. Nancy doesn’t skate, but she loves being able to open up the rink for free private parties for students with special needs.
Nancy and Peter’s daughter, Madison, was 14 when the rink opened. Madison said she spent a lot of time with friends at the rink every winter — especially before getting her car.
Madison first got looped into the rink business because her parents dragged her there to help sell hot chocolate, she said. But she soon made friends with her coworkers and started enjoying her time there. She still works at the rink.
“I got to be the cool kid with all my friends,” Madison said.
But visiting the winter ice rink isn’t just about spending time with friends for some patrons, like Alexis Salinas, 12. He looks forward to returning with some of his extended family remembers when it gets closer to the holiday season.
“When I fall sometimes, my family laughs,” he said. “And I like when my family laughs.”
Niarra Leigh Nicadao, 7, feels a little bit differently about stumbling on the ice.
“(Skating is) very fun,” she said. “And it’s not fun when I fall.”
Fortunately for Nicadao, her best friend Lavanya Mercan, 6, volunteered to pick her up if she falls.