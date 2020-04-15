It's not just stimulus checks. How Californians could claim thousands more in tax credits

"With access to stimulus checks and tax refund cash hinging on whether people file a return, we'll be reaching one million low-income Californians to help them file their taxes, so they can claim money that they've already earned and desperately need," she said.

In 2019, more than 2 million people claimed the California Earned Income Tax Credit, for a total of nearly $395 million claimed. Golden State Opportunity projects that more families are eligible for the state credit since Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the program, and they collectively could receive about $1 billion.

To qualify for the credit, you must be at least 18 years old and make no more than $30,000 a year. You must also have a Social Security number and you may not use the "married/registered domestic partner filing separate" filing status.

The new tax deadline, for both state and federal taxes, is July 15.

