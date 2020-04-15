It's not just stimulus checks. How Californians could claim thousands more in tax credits

Many Californians are looking at their bank accounts for promised $1,200 economic stimulus checks from the IRS.
Millions of Californians also are eligible for even more money through federal and state Earned Income Tax Credits that could put thousands of dollars in their pockets.
A California nonprofit has launched outreach campaign, timed to coincide with what is traditionally Tax Day, to help low-income Californians get access to those tax credits. Golden State Opportunity is targeting about 1 million California taxpayers who might not be aware that they're eligible for the money.
Its effort includes a service to connect Californians with free tax filing services and to link people with other social services, including the state-run food program CalFresh.
The federal Earned Income Tax Credit this year would deliver up to $6,660 to a family of five with a household income up to $56,844, according to the IRS.
Californian's Earned Income Tax Credit has a lower maximum qualifying income of $30,000. It could provide an additional $2,982 to a household with children, according to the Franchise Tax Board.
The combination of federal economic stimulus checks from the coronavirus relief signed by President Donald Trump and the two Earned Income Tax Credits could make a difference for families this year, said Amy Everitt, President of Golden State Opportunity.
"With access to stimulus checks and tax refund cash hinging on whether people file a return, we'll be reaching one million low-income Californians to help them file their taxes, so they can claim money that they've already earned and desperately need," she said.
In 2019, more than 2 million people claimed the California Earned Income Tax Credit, for a total of nearly $395 million claimed. Golden State Opportunity projects that more families are eligible for the state credit since Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the program, and they collectively could receive about $1 billion.
To qualify for the credit, you must be at least 18 years old and make no more than $30,000 a year. You must also have a Social Security number and you may not use the "married/registered domestic partner filing separate" filing status.
The new tax deadline, for both state and federal taxes, is July 15.
