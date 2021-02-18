It's tax time again. Here's what you need to know to close the books on 2020

But you don't have to navigate tax season by yourself, especially if your tax status changed in 2020.

"If your filing status changed and you're not sure where to turn, get a tax preparer who is qualified," Collins said. The National Association of Tax Professionals represents some 22,000 tax professionals nationwide.

Collins has a few tips.

Find a tax preparer

Consumers should look for "someone who is going to not only prepare your returns but ask the right questions, someone who is proactive, not reactive," she said.

If you file using Turbotax or other tax preparation software, don't simply file. Once you've completed your work, print it out and have a tax preparer look it over first.

Take all of your documents with you when you meet with a tax preparer: "Awareness is key," Collins said. "If something doesn't feel right, ask questions."

Talk with your employer: "It never hurts to ask your employer, 'Is this reimbursable?'" Collins said.

Save your receipts: "There are a lot of refundable credits this year," she said.