'It's very opportunistic': Study shows why work, large families put Latinos at risk of virus

More than one in five Latino households in the U.S. live in multi-generational households, according to the Pew Research Center.

Living with an aunt, uncle or grandparent is commonplace for many immigrant Latino households, according to Ferreira van Leer. He added that families in Italy and Spain — regions that were hard-hit by the virus in the early months of the pandemic — also consider in-laws or grandparents in traditional family units.

"The conditions that Latino families find themselves in more often put them in this very precarious nature of exposing their family because they're living with more family members," Ferreira van Leer said.

"I think what becomes very difficult in the times during COVID is we know that the types of jobs that families work in are going to mean ... that they're more often on the frontline, they're more often in places where they're going to be vulnerable to COVID."

Hayes-Bautista said other factors exist as to why Latinos are unequally affected by the pandemic. Some of those include the state's shortage of Spanish-speaking physicians and that 12% of Latinos in California do not have health insurance, according to the California Latino Economic Institute.