Jackson Family Wines lays out ambitious climate initiative, hopes to bring others along

The Jackson Family Wines empire says it aims to cut its carbon footprint across the entire supply chain in half by the end of the decade, but that's just the start of its climate action.

More ambitiously, it is planning to be "climate positive," by 2050, meaning JFW’s operations would not only have a neutral effect in terms of carbon and emissions, but through renewable energy and carbon sequestration efforts, could actually have a positive effect.

“Having a successful business allowed us to do things the right way, but it necessitated that we act as stewards to the land,” said Katie Jackson, who grew up in the business and has now risen to Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Sustainability is something I felt passionate about from a young age, and I feel very grateful to be able to focus on this in our family business.”

Jackson Family wines is a major producer in the region, with six Napa properties and another 15 in Sonoma. Company officials said they wanted to set out their goals publicly to boost the broader discussion of climate change in the industry.

“As we move forward with this initiative, we need to bring in other wine companies,” JFW’s CEO Rick Tigner said, “Both bigger than us and smaller than us.”