JaM Cellars sues The Wine Group, alleging copyright infringment

The Wine Group could not be reached for a comment as of Friday. Attorneys for JaM Cellars did not reply to a request for a comment.

The Wine Group announced in April of last year that it would relaunch its Franzia label with a new, multi-million- dollar campaign, the lawsuit says. The campaign included the new packaging, as well as new products – including a new Chardonnay, called Rich & Buttery, and the Cabernet upon which this particular lawsuit is focused, Bold & Jammy.

Two of JaM Cellars' most popular labels are Butter, a Chardonnay, and JaM, its signature Cabernet. JaM Cabernet has since 2009 sold almost 1.6 million bottles nationwide, producing dollar sales of more than $16 million. (Sales from all of its labels make up more than $233 million, the suit notes).

JaM Cellars has spent more than $35 million promoting and advertising its wines, gradually building up its brand recognition with consumers, the suit says.