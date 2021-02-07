James Conaway, author of famed 'Napa' trilogy, donates research collection to U.C. Davis

In the end, the university reached out to Conaway before he had the chance to contact them, the author said. Their interest must have been almost simultaneous, Conaway added, calling it “a very happy coincidence.”

Davis’ viticulture and enology collection is already extensive, according to Wine Writer Fellow Jullianne Ballou, who called Conaway’s work “an essential part of the overall conversation” about Napa Valley and the broader American wine industry. Conaway’s series is particularly interesting because of how deeply the work is written in “the conservationists’ perspective,” Ballou said, a nod to the series’ later delve into what it implies is the overdevelopment of the Napa Valley wine industry.

“I do think that they’re particularly important, and whether you agree or disagree with his perspective, it’s one that I think should be front and center right now, at least as part of the dialogue,” Ballou said of Conaway’s books, clarifying she was speaking as a reader and not a historian.