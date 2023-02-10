Jameson Humane, a Napa nonprofit animal rescue and sanctuary, will soon be offering three free disaster preparedness clinics in Lake and Napa counties to help companion animals and their human guardians prepare for natural disasters.

According to a press release, the clinics will include microchipping, pet supplies for cats and dogs, and vaccinations, provided by Petco Love, for rabies, FVRCP for cats and DAPP for dogs — which both cover a range of diseases.

“The importance of having your animal companions microchipped and up to date on vaccinations is critical in the event of an evacuation due to a flood, fire, or other natural disaster,” the press release says. “Jameson Humane recognizes the need for access to affordable veterinary care, which is why they are offering these free clinics to help companion animals and their guardians prepare for the unexpected.”

Each clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., on a first come first served basis. The first clinic will be held on Feb. 19 in Clearlake, at the Clearlake Senior Community Center, located at 3245 Bowers Avenue.

The second clinic will be in the city of Napa, at the Crosswalk Community Church located at 2590 First Street, on March 18. And the third, in American Canyon, will be held at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley building at 60 Benton Way on April 15.

"Jameson Humane's goal with these clinics is to ensure animals and their guardians are prepared for a disaster and can stay together during an evacuation. We also wish to provide access to veterinary care for those who need it most," said Monica Stevens, co-founder of Jameson Humane, in the press release. "We understand how important it is to have your animal companions ready and prepared in the event of a disaster, which is why we are eager to offer these disaster preparedness clinics to the wider community.”

