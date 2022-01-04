Jan 6 candlelight vigil planned for downtown Napa

On the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capital, Indivisible Napa, a group of local activists will hold a candlelight vigil at Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in downtown Napa.

The vigil from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, is one of more than 300 events being planned across the country including in Washington, DC, according to a press release from Lisa Seran, co-founder of Indivisible Napa.

Speakers will include Rev. Jay Lang from the Center for Spiritual Living Napa Valley; Charlie Toledo from the Suscol Intertribal Council; a representative from Congressman Mike Thompson’s office, Devra Dallman from Healthcare For All; Linda Brown from Napa Climate Now, Michelle Erbs from Rise Up Napa and others.