Jason Martin named Napa County fire chief

Napa County’s new fire chief effective Oct. 1 is Jason Martin.

Martin began his Cal Fire career in 1988 and moved to Napa County in 1995 for a firefighting job. He was promoted to Napa County Fire Department assistant fire chief in 2019.

“I have had the privilege of working in this county for over 26 years, and I am incredibly appreciative of the appointment,” Martin said in a press release. “I am honored to continue serving the county in this new capacity.”

Cal Fire and Napa County made the announcement on Tuesday. Napa County contracts with Cal Fire to run its fire department.

Former county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea left his job on Sept. 12 to become assistant chief with the American Canyon Fire Protection District. Martin has served as interim chief since then.

Martin’s appointment comes with a promotion to deputy chief of Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

“Jason has helped mitigate some of the county’s most challenging disasters, and I’m confident his leadership will continue to be an asset to the county,” Unit Chief Shana Jones said in the press release.

Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza praised Martin's appointment.