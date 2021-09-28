 Skip to main content
Jason Martin named Napa County fire chief
Napa County and Cal Fire announced Tuesday that Jason Martin will be Napa County's new fire chief.

Napa County’s new fire chief effective Oct. 1 is Jason Martin.

Martin began his Cal Fire career in 1988 and moved to Napa County in 1995 for a firefighting job. He was promoted to Napa County Fire Department assistant fire chief in 2019.

“I have had the privilege of working in this county for over 26 years, and I am incredibly appreciative of the appointment,” Martin said in a press release. “I am honored to continue serving the county in this new capacity.”

Cal Fire and Napa County made the announcement on Tuesday. Napa County contracts with Cal Fire to run its fire department.

Former county Fire Chief Geoff Belyea left his job on Sept. 12 to become assistant chief with the American Canyon Fire Protection District. Martin has served as interim chief since then.

Martin’s appointment comes with a promotion to deputy chief of Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

“Jason has helped mitigate some of the county’s most challenging disasters, and I’m confident his leadership will continue to be an asset to the county,” Unit Chief Shana Jones said in the press release.

Napa County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza praised Martin's appointment.

"I'm pleased Napa County will continue to benefit from Chief Martin's experienced, local leadership," he said. "On behalf of my colleagues, we would like to extend our congratulations on his appointment."

The Napa County Fire Department has seven career fire stations, nine volunteer fire stations, four battalion chiefs, 50 full-time firefighters, 46 seasonal firefighters, 200 volunteer firefighters, the Fire Marshal’s Office and support staff.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

