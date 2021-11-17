 Skip to main content
Jay Scott named president and ad director of Napa Valley Publishing

  • Updated
Jay Scott

Jay Scott is president and advertising director of Napa Valley Publishing.

Jay Scott has been named President and Advertising Director of Napa Valley Publishing, which publishes the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and Weekly Calistogan, in addition to a number of magazines and websites.

He replaces previous President Davis Taylor, who retired in August.

“I am extremely honored to lead this group of talented individuals and continue to carry the respect of the people of Napa and the surrounding areas under the banner of Napa Valley publishing,” Scott said. “I look forward to the opportunities to meet, interact, and become ingrained with the great people in our community.”

Scott comes to the company from Adtaxi, a national digital marketing agency. As Director of Digital Sales, he was responsible for a national sales team targeting E-commerce, Automotive, SMBs, Retail, and Legal Services.

Prior to joining Adtaxi in April of 2017, Scott served as a Regional Sales Manager for Hearst Bay Area, where he was instrumental in growing monthly digital revenue for a traditional print brand The San Francisco Chronicle. There he led both a sales team and a team of project managers to generate new strategies and products lines that produced new revenue opportunities.

Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Toledo, and when not pursuing his professional passion of transforming cultures and sales operations, he spends time with his wife Jennifer, and two children Hillary and Andrew.

