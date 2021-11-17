Jay Scott named president and ad director of Napa Valley Publishing

Jay Scott has been named President and Advertising Director of Napa Valley Publishing, which publishes the Napa Valley Register, St. Helena Star, and Weekly Calistogan, in addition to a number of magazines and websites.
He replaces previous President Davis Taylor, who retired in August.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!
“I am extremely honored to lead this group of talented individuals and continue to carry the respect of the people of Napa and the surrounding areas under the banner of Napa Valley publishing,” Scott said. “I look forward to the opportunities to meet, interact, and become ingrained with the great people in our community.”
Scott comes to the company from Adtaxi, a national digital marketing agency. As Director of Digital Sales, he was responsible for a national sales team targeting E-commerce, Automotive, SMBs, Retail, and Legal Services.
Prior to joining Adtaxi in April of 2017, Scott served as a Regional Sales Manager for Hearst Bay Area, where he was instrumental in growing monthly digital revenue for a traditional print brand The San Francisco Chronicle. There he led both a sales team and a team of project managers to generate new strategies and products lines that produced new revenue opportunities.
Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Toledo, and when not pursuing his professional passion of transforming cultures and sales operations, he spends time with his wife Jennifer, and two children Hillary and Andrew.
People are also reading…
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa grad Evan Zimny is a real life rocket scientist — and he's working on a future mission to Mars.
The popular "Old Photos of Napa Valley" Facebook page offers a hefty dose of Napa nostalgia.
Some Napa Valley winemakers are creating non-vino alcoholic beverages as a side hustle, bringing their wine expertise with them.
Tim Carl reviews the new Truss restaurant and bar at Calistoga's newest resort, 400 Silverado Trail, also known as the Four Seasons Resort and…
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its pr…
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
The Napa school board will vote in December whether to approve the charter school, which would teach grades 6-8 at the old St. John's school b…
Napa homeless to be evicted from "The Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent …
Several prominent downtown Napa buildings remain vacant more than seven years after sustaining severe damage from the 2014 South Napa Earthquake.