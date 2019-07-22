Three people were injured Saturday when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler fell asleep, causing his vehicle to hit an embankment on Berryessa/Knoxville Road and overturn, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m. north of Highway 128, the CHP said.
The driver, Brandon Thornton, 35, from Suisun City, sustained minor injuries. A backseat passenger, Lee Boot, 35, from Fairfield, received major injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, the CHP said.
A second passenger, Kristofer Davis, 34, fromVallejo, was sitting in the front passenger seat and only had a complaint of pain, the CHP said.
Alcohol/Drugs were not a factor in the collision. All parties were wearing seatbelts, the CHP said.