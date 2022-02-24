Jefferson Street intersection closed in north Napa after crash

A traffic collision in northern Napa has closed a major intersection early Thursday evening.

Jefferson Street near El Capitan Way was closed as of 5:45 p.m. due to the collision.

Police were at the scene investigating the crash and working to clear the roadway of wreckage. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

There are no further details at this time.