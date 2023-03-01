A segment of Jefferson Street near Vintage High School will soon become the site of the city of Napa’s first buffered bike lane. And more buffered lanes will likely be coming to Napa in the next few years.

The Jefferson Street buffered lane, set to be installed this summer after the school year ends, will stretch about a third of a mile along the busy corridor from Sierra to Trower avenues. The bike lane is one part of an overall repaving project for Jefferson Street, which will include sidewalk and asphalt repairs, striping restoration and more, according to Napa Public Works Director Julie Lucido.

Buffered bike lanes are, in essence, standard bike lanes with more separation from car traffic. They’re distinguished by buffer zones 2 to 3 feet wide that are painted between the car traffic and the bike lane areas, essentially extensions of the single stripes that separate bike lanes from motor vehicle traffic.

As such, installing the lanes will essentially involve reducing the width of the vehicle lanes to paint the buffer, according to Lucido.

Buffered lanes, of course, don't do anything to physically stand in the way if a car is directly careening toward a bicyclist. But Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said that buffered lanes do improve both safety and the perception of safety by giving both bicyclists and drivers more space and therefore more time to react to traffic problems.

“It’s still just paint; there’s no vertical separation,” said Vernor. “But it really does provide more separation horizontally between cyclists and motor vehicles, and that can really be helpful.”

Buffered lanes can also generally lower stress for bikers compared to standard bike lanes, Vernor said, and therefore make the lane — and biking in general — feel more inviting.

The 2019 Napa County Bicycle Plan notes that over 50% of people either bike or are interested in biking, but often avoid street-side bike lanes because they don’t feel comfortable riding on them. The plan also notes that, at the time it was created, Napa had a 49-mile bike network, with 28.5 of those miles — more than half — being street bike lanes.

Another advantage of the buffered lanes, Vernor said, is that they don’t cost much compared to other separation measures. She noted that some separation measures — such as bumps or delineators — aren’t incredibly costly, but building an entire bicycle trail can be very pricey.

“This is sort of re-engineering a street rather than building a separate path,” Vernor said. “We’re really happy to see this happening in Napa. We were so excited the city was open to this design. It’s certainly something that happens in other cities.”

Vernor noted the coalition played a major part in bringing the buffered lanes to Jefferson Street, by suggesting last year the city install them there during the upcoming paving process given how wide the street was, and that the segment was near Vintage High. That suggestion received the support of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and the city eventually incorporated it into the plan.

That suggestion was mirrored last year in an audit for Vintage High School published by the coalition — one of 31 reports that identified area-specific barriers to walking and riding bikes to various Napa County schools.

Vernor said the bike coalition is also asking for Napa County to consider adding buffered corners to county roads. Many county roads are challenged by width, she said, which means buffered bike lanes likely can’t be installed on those routes. But adding a buffered corner can help prevent collisions when cars make turns, she said.

“If a bicyclist is on the shoulder and the car takes a curve and sort of cuts into the shoulder, then a crash can happen,” Vernor said. “And so having that little buffer that kind of pops out around especially a right lane can be a helpful reminder for cars not to do that, to stay in their lane.”

The next buffered bike lane project for the city of Napa will likely be an upcoming repaving project on Freeway Drive, in the area between First and Laurel streets. That project is currently in the design phase, according to Lucido.

“As we develop plans to repair streets, we are working to integrate components that will create a bicycle and pedestrian network that provides greater comfort and safety for the users,” Lucido said in an email. "Traffic safety, specifically including traffic safety for bicycles and pedestrians, is a city council priority.”

