ST. HELENA — Actress Jennifer Garner and other high-powered donors lent Hollywood panache to a fundraiser that raised over $1 million to expand cancer screenings for Napa Valley's farmworkers and firefighters.

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s second annual Rockout/Knockout Cancer event, created by stylist and philanthropist Elyse Walker, drew Garner and other benefactors to St. Helena’s The Charter Oak restaurant Thursday night.

A live auction featured a package of 26 Napa Valley magnums, including cult wine brands like Screaming Eagle and Scarecrow, that sold for $50,000. A dinner for six at The French Laundry in Yountville sold for $55,000.

Last year’s event proceeds of $1.4 million bring the total raised over two years to more than $2.4 million.

Proceeds will support Adventist Health St. Helena’s Martin-O’Neill Cancer Center and provide free Galleri early cancer detection blood tests to Napa County firefighters, whose work heightens their risk of developing cancer. The money will also fund a pilot program to provide Galleri tests to Napa County farmworkers.

Garner, who hosted the event, called early detection “the single biggest ally we have against cancer.”

“Early detection is the difference between a bad phone call and a catastrophic one,” Garner said. “It’s the difference between a hard month, six months, year, year and a half, or living in fear absolutely for the rest of your life.”

Walker, who operates a St. Helena boutique, created the event. She became friends with Garner after serving as her stylist on the 2001 pilot of the ABC series “Alias,” which went on to make Garner a star.

When Garner was set to appear on the cover of Self magazine in 2002, she asked Walker to host a party at her store in Los Angeles. Realizing they had both lost people close to them to ovarian cancer, Walker and Garner bonded over a shared interest in cancer research and prevention. They agreed to incorporate a fundraiser for women’s cancer research into Garner’s Self cover party.

“From there I was hooked,” Walker said.

In 2004 she launched the Pink Party in Los Angeles, which went on to raise more than $11.7 million over 10 years for Cedars-Sinai’s Women’s Cancer Program. Garner hosted three Pink Parties.

Walker recalled how her mother started having digestive problems at the age of 40. It took nine months for her to be diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer. She died 18 months later, leaving her family “in a state of emotional paralysis,” Walker said.

She and her husband, David, moved to the Napa Valley in 2019 “for peace and quiet,” she said, but it turned out she wasn’t ready to give up the fight against cancer. She joined the St. Helena Hospital Foundation board in 2022 and organized last year’s Rockout/Knockout Cancer event, which raised over $1.4 million.

Walker said she was inspired to raise more money to fight cancer after meeting people like Dr. Candace Westgate of Adventist Health St. Helena.

Westgate said one in two males and one in three females will get cancer in their lifetime. Farmworkers’ exposure to pesticides and other chemicals heightens their risk of developing cancer, she said. Firefighters have a 9% greater risk of developing cancer compared with the general population and a 16% greater risk of dying from cancer, she said.

“Even the clothes (firefighters) put on are carcinogenic,” Westgate said. “Every day, they walk into our homes and protect us and our pets from fires. They put their lives on the line there, but also later down the road with the increased risk of cancer.”

Instead of a “one-size-fits-all” approach, Galleri early detection blood tests are part of a “precision cancer prevention” plan individualized to each person’s unique risk factors, Westgate said.

Garner said “it’s on us” to provide early cancer detection for firefighters who save lives and property, and for farmworkers who help produce our food and wine.

“Why not start here in this incredibly philanthropic town?” Garner said.

