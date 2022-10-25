Jennifer Siebel Newsom talks student mental health, school meals in Napa

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, came to Napa Tuesday to take part in two education-related events highlighting the state’s recent investments in student mental health and school lunches.

The first event, an annual breakfast held for school administrators, was held at the Napa County Office of Education and focused on mental health. The second, a lunchtime appearance at the Napa Valley Unified School District central kitchen, was focused on school lunches.

Napa County schools superintendent Barbara Nemko led off the first event introducing the various people — over 50 of them, including district superintendents, principals, school board members and representatives from state government — gathered at the breakfast.

“The theme of today is mental health,” Nemko said. “We know if a child is not on an even keel socially and emotionally, it makes the academic work so much harder. And we also know they’re not right now. It’s been a tough couple of years for kids and adults, alike. “

Newsom soon arrived and took to the podium after a few others spoke. She said she wanted to focus on the “policies, investments and resources the state has put in place to support the mental health needs of your students.” She also noted the importance of the adults in the room taking care of their own mental health, so they’re able to support others.

“We can show our kids that anxiety, depression and tough feelings, even suicidal ideation, they’re nothing to be ashamed of,” Newsom said. "They’re part of our shared human experience, and there’s always help.”

Newsom also talked about her California For All Kids Initiative — an effort to improve children's health overall — and highlighted California’s $4.7 billion investment into overhauling the youth mental health system, which she said will create tens of thousands of new mental health jobs.

“An overhaul like this will take time,” Newsom said. “We all have to build the plane while we’re flying it. While we know not every child in California will need clinical mental health services, they will all reap the benefit from long-term proactive care.”

Newsom then asked questions to a panel of mental health experts, including California Surgeon General Diana Ramos; Michael Lombardo, executive director of prevention supports and services at the Placer County Office of Education; and Jill Barnes, continuous improvement and academic services manager at the NCOE.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

In an interview with the Napa Valley Register following the event, Newsom said she doesn’t think it’s likely for someone to be able to go online and think people in the U.S. and across the world are mentally healthy. She said the country had a burgeoning mental health crisis prior to the pandemic, which she attributed in part to technology and the spread of social media. The pandemic, she added, made that even worse, given that schooling moved online and people became isolated.

“I’m a big believer in conscious capitalism or stakeholder capitalism, and I think leaders need to do better,” Newsom said. “Technology companies know what they’ve done, media companies know that they’re all about eyeballs and speaking to the lowest common denominator to attract — to get more clicks. And I think we have to have a moral compass again; I think there’s ethics questions and morality questions and decency (questions). I think it’s about leadership, and are you going to be an unfettered capitalist that literally destroys civilization in the process, or are you going to help rebuild community and society and bridge divides?”

The later event at the NVUSD central kitchen involved local and state officials — including state Sen. Nancy Skinner and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, along with Newsom — trying out the district's school lunch foods and taking a tour around the kitchen with Brandy Dreibelbis, senior director of school food operations with the Chef Ann Foundation. (Dreibelbis, as NVUSD's nutrition services director, oversaw the kitchen center's opening in 2019.)

Staff members with the school district talked about how much recent state investment into farm-to-school nutrition had allowed them to transform the local lunch program.

“We truly, truly, fundamentally feel that our school lunch program is one of our biggest assets educating the whole child,” said NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.