Jill Techel, former city of Napa mayor, named Woman of the Year

Jill Techel, a four-term city of Napa mayor, has been named Woman of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd for her years of service to the Napa community.

Techel served on the Napa City Council for 24 years. She was initially selected by the council to serve on the seat vacated by Mayor Ed Solomon in 1996 when he suddenly died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

As mayor, starting in 2005, Techel presided over a period of tremendous economic growth for the city, particularly in the hotel and hospitality industries. A press release from Sen. Dodd’s office notes that Techel also helped guide the city through a series of devastating natural disasters, including floods, the 2014 South Napa earthquake and major wildfires.

“She led the city through incredible economic transformation and growth,” said Dodd in the press release. “She also guided it through major challenges, including a deadly earthquake and recent wildfires. Her vision and hard work have been a great benefit to the community. She is an inspiration for the next generation of Napa leaders.”

Originally from North Dakota, Techel moved to Napa in 1971. A trained social worker and graduate of the University of North Dakota, she swiftly became involved in various aspects of Napa’s community, the press release says. She served on numerous boards — including the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Education — and as a commissioner on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

After serving on the council for 24 years, Techel retired in 2020. She's currently the program coordinator of Leadership Napa Valley, which involves participants developing leadership and teamwork skills over a nine-month span. She’s held that position for 25 years, according to the press release.

Adopting the six-mile Napa River- Napa Creek Flood Protection Project, which helped protect downtown Napa from flooding and made the city more walkable, is among Techel’s proudest accomplishments, the press release says.

“Serving Napa for almost 50 years has been very rewarding,” Techel said in the press release. “I am very proud of the Napa sprit that has moved us past disasters and into the future. I really appreciate being selected Woman of the year and it is especially meaningful coming from Sen. Dodd, who I worked with for many years.”

The honor applies across Bill Dodd's Senate District 3, which includes six California counties, including Napa County.

Editor's Note: This item has been modified to state that Jill Techel has been named woman of the year for Bill Dodd's senate district.

