Jill Techel, former city of Napa mayor, named Woman of the Year

Jill Techel, a four-term city of Napa mayor, has been named Woman of the Year by Sen. Bill Dodd for her years of service to the Napa community.
Techel served on the Napa City Council for 24 years. She was initially selected by the council to serve on the seat vacated by Mayor Ed Solomon in 1996 when he suddenly died from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
As mayor, starting in 2005, Techel presided over a period of tremendous economic growth for the city, particularly in the hotel and hospitality industries. A press release from Sen. Dodd’s office notes that Techel also helped guide the city through a series of devastating natural disasters, including floods, the 2014 South Napa earthquake and major wildfires.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“She led the city through incredible economic transformation and growth,” said Dodd in the press release. “She also guided it through major challenges, including a deadly earthquake and recent wildfires. Her vision and hard work have been a great benefit to the community. She is an inspiration for the next generation of Napa leaders.”
People are also reading…
Originally from North Dakota, Techel moved to Napa in 1971. A trained social worker and graduate of the University of North Dakota, she swiftly became involved in various aspects of Napa’s community, the press release says. She served on numerous boards — including the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Education — and as a commissioner on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission.
After serving on the council for 24 years, Techel retired in 2020. She's currently the program coordinator of Leadership Napa Valley, which involves participants developing leadership and teamwork skills over a nine-month span. She’s held that position for 25 years, according to the press release.
Adopting the six-mile Napa River- Napa Creek Flood Protection Project, which helped protect downtown Napa from flooding and made the city more walkable, is among Techel’s proudest accomplishments, the press release says.
“Serving Napa for almost 50 years has been very rewarding,” Techel said in the press release. “I am very proud of the Napa sprit that has moved us past disasters and into the future. I really appreciate being selected Woman of the year and it is especially meaningful coming from Sen. Dodd, who I worked with for many years.”
The honor applies across Bill Dodd's Senate District 3, which includes six California counties, including Napa County.
Editor's Note: This item has been modified to state that Jill Techel has been named woman of the year for Bill Dodd's senate district.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Loveski is a fast-casual restaurant in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market that is what the owners — husband-and-wife team Martina and Christopher Kost…
Her little sister died unexpectedly in 2021, but today Napa teen Kayleigh Lemond has something to smile about.
In December, Napans Faith Henschel-Ventrello and Steven Ventrello bought the one-story commercial condo space at 1226 Third St. in downtown Napa.
Since 1999, Debbie Stevens has held the title as Napa’s Worm Lady.
Meet Obi, Napa’s therapy pig. He's the newest "staffer" at Mentis Napa.
A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening dat…
Redevelopment plans for the Kohl’s property in downtown Napa have taken a new turn.
Faculty, employee leaders criticize Napa Valley College amid police academy suspension, potential staff reductions
Fiscal turbulence and looming staff reductions are inspiring discord among staff leaders who are taking their grievances to the college’s leadership.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
Napa County is looking at where it fits in with the Bay Area's sea level rise strategies.
The vote was the second setback for the proposed charter academy, which the Napa school district vetoed in December.
You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.