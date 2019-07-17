He first offered it for sale for $49 million back in 2009. Ten years later, Joe Montana’s Knights Valley estate is for sale again – this time for $28.9 million.
The retired San Francisco 49er quarterback and his family are looking for a buyer for his 500 acre “equestrian estate with a European inspired villa,” according to the listing from Avram Goldman and Tim Hayden of Compass real estate company.
This 500-acre estate, known as Villa Montana, has a Calistoga mailing address but is located in Knights Valley in Sonoma County.
An adjacent “rustic ranch” belonging to Montana is also for sale, separately. That property includes 87 acres, a horse barn and other buildings. The asking price is $3.1 million.
The Montanas initially put Villa Montana on the market in 2009, “but after receiving offers, the children asked if they could keep the house in the family for a few more years,” said Goldman.
In 2019, the Montanas moved to San Francisco where Joe Montana invests in early-stage startups though his venture-capital firm, Liquid 2 Ventures, said the press release.
Today, “The family spends less time” at the estate, the release said. The children (now aged 27-33) have launched their own careers, “so the time is right to sell.”
“Based on our research, the asking price is a realistic price for this estate, which is an excellent value,” said Goldman.
Villa Montana is said to be 15 minutes from Calistoga or a 20-minute drive to the closest Jet Center “for private aviation.”
The 500-acre estate includes an Italianate villa, guesthouse/art studio, caretakers’ cottage, professional equestrian arena and stables for 30 horses with offices and staff residences.
The Villa was reportedly built over a five-year period and completed in 2003. It includes 9,700 square feet, three bedrooms, three ensuite baths and one “powder room.”
“The Montanas were inspired to build this villa by their travels throughout Italy and France on breaks during Joe’s career as quarterback in the NFL and through his retirement from football,” a news release stated.
Most of the contents of the home, from furniture to architectural features, statuary, and landscape ornamentation were imported from Europe, it said.
These include antique marble floors, window and door surrounds, sinks, fireplaces, ironwork torchères, mantels, 16th century iron gates, and a 17th century church altar surround. In fact, the Italianate design “appears as a home that was expanded over centuries,” instead of built new.
Other features of Villa Montana include two turreted towers with 360-degree views of Mt. St. Helena, “elaborate wood-beamed and vaulted ceilings,” and interior and exterior statuary, which the Montanas brought from their former home in Atherton, tapestries and large fireplaces.
Frescoes include one designed by the family featuring the Montana family crest. A Parisian marble bathtub from their Atherton house was moved into the house using a crane, the release stated.
And if a buyer wants to keep the Montana’s furniture? That’s negotiable, said a Compass representative.
An expansive wine cellar in the home houses 3,500 bottles of wine, a tasting room and a terrace for outdoor wine tasting surrounded by vines producing white table grapes, the release stated.
The cellar also holds storage for bottles of olive oil created from the 30-60 gallons produced annually by the Tuscan varietals planted by the Montanas on the property.
Visitors to Villa Montana are greeted by a 17th century stone well that marks a pathway to a bridge over a moat to enter the home’s front doors.
An elaborate outdoor kitchen near the pool features a Tuscan grill, pizza oven and wine refrigerator. State-of-the-art technology and security are integrated into the home’s interiors and are hidden from view, said the listing.
The estate also includes a swimming pool, basketball court that doubles as a tennis court with lights, skeet shooting range, gym, pond for fly boarding, swimming, fishing, regulation bocce ball court, two streams through the property for canoeing and a large equestrian facility with arena and extensive horseback riding trails.
Guests can stay in the guesthouse/art studio with two bedrooms and one bath and an outdoor spa/Jacuzzi. An additional caretaker’s cottage is also included.