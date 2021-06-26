John Robertson, retiring as Napa County sheriff, looks back on 40 years in law enforcement

On the cusp of leaving behind the post of Napa County sheriff — and a 40-year career in law enforcement — John Robertson prefers to shine a light away from himself and toward the colleagues he said helped make his life’s work worthwhile.
In an interview four days before retiring from a nine-year tenure as the county’s top-ranking lawman, Robertson pinned the success of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office on the dedication of men and women pulling 14-hour shifts, working for as long as three months without time off and putting their lives on the line — whether during an earthquake, massive wildfires or the 2018 Pathway Home shooting in Yountville.
“They’ve allowed me to witness courage and valor, and it is a great way to end a career when you can witness people doing great things,” the 62-year-old sheriff said. “It brings your whole career of service into a complete circle.”
“When I talk about honor and leadership, being able to commit to a group of people that show that type of valor is actually very easy.”
Robertson, who joined the Napa County Sheriff’s Office three decades ago, looked back on his career Tuesday afternoon during an interview at the department’s south Napa headquarters, inside an office that already was emptying out before his final day of work Friday.
While a plaque bearing all of his officer badges through the years remained in one corner of the room, a display case in another corner stood bare of personal keepsakes — perhaps to be refilled by Oscar Ortiz, the American Canyon police chief chosen by the Board of Supervisors to succeed Robertson as sheriff.
Robertson’s departure is the final step on a path that began with an early interest in law enforcement dating to his teen years in Burlingame, when he held an internship with the local police department and then clerked at the FBI’s San Francisco bureau after high school. Within 48 hours of graduating from San Diego State University in 1981 with a criminal justice degree, he was entering the police academy in San Mateo, where he became certified as a bomb technician defusing explosive devices.
After 10 years with San Mateo Police, a visit to the Napa Valley, where his parents had a home, introduced him to a new model of policing — and to his next home.
“I’d come up to visit and I did a ride-along with a deputy (who) introduced me to a style of policing which, at the time, they called regional policing — where you would take a region and you would almost take ownership of it, and provide a high level of service in that one region and build relationships,” he recalled. “And now we call that community policing.”
Transferring to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office in 1991 as a deputy, he rose through the ranks and held a variety of duties, from helping create the department’s first bomb squad to working in the investigations division to negotiating law enforcement contracts with American Canyon and Yountville. After 2 ½ years as undersheriff, Robertson was chosen by the county as sheriff in 2012 to replace the retired Doug Koford.
It was the wildfires that ravaged the rural county in 2017 and 2020 that Robertson says inspired two of the innovations in which he takes the most pride — the addition of hi-lo sirens to quickly alert residents to immediate danger, and the roll-out of evacuation tags for homeowners to mark their homes as vacated and turn public safety workers’ attention toward others who still may be in harm’s way.
“In the 2020 fires, I can’t tell you how much time we saved — the driveways we didn’t have to drive up, the properties (we knew) that were secure. Or when we see an evacuation tag (at a house) and we see a vehicle up there, it gives us a reason to go up and ask what’s going on, ask what you’re doing here. It’s usually ‘I’m checking the property for a friend,’ but you don’t know. You may have possibly interrupted a theft from that property.”
Like the evacuation tags, said Robertson, the idea of equipping patrol vehicles with sirens was a product of on-the-ground experience from the wildfires, which destroyed rural cell towers and bogged down phone service.
“We don’t just sit back and look at the status quo,” he said. “When you’re looking at the fires, that’s when you come up with ideas like the hi-lo sirens and the evacuation tags. That’s being up at 2 o’clock in the morning when you’re sitting in the (Emergency Operations Center) going, ‘How can we get better at this?’”
The timing of Robertson’s retirement was set almost as soon as he accepted the sheriff’s post, he said, adding he had intended to serve no more than about 10 years at the helm.
“We have an excellent transition team ready to go, with a lot of experience with emergency management,” he said. “We’re coming up on a fire season, and the sheriff and undersheriff have a lot of emergency management experience.”
Robertson predicted a smooth path forward for the department under the new sheriff Ortiz, and a continued attention to keeping up good relations with the community, local police departments, and county leadership. “Under Oscar’s leadership we’ll get better at what we do,” he said of Ortiz, who had served since 2017 as chief of American Canyon Police, which operates under a contract with the Sheriff’s Office.
Ortiz has announced his candidacy to run for a full four-year sheriff’s term in the June 2022 election, in which he will face Robertson’s former undersheriff Jon Crawford. Robertson himself faced and defeated another past undersheriff, Brian Banducci, in his only contested re-election race in 2014.
Robertson professed no immediate post-career plans besides spending more time with his children and a new granddaughter. “I’m going to take it day by day and enjoy my retirement,” he said.
