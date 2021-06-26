John Robertson, retiring as Napa County sheriff, looks back on 40 years in law enforcement

It was the wildfires that ravaged the rural county in 2017 and 2020 that Robertson says inspired two of the innovations in which he takes the most pride — the addition of hi-lo sirens to quickly alert residents to immediate danger, and the roll-out of evacuation tags for homeowners to mark their homes as vacated and turn public safety workers’ attention toward others who still may be in harm’s way.

“In the 2020 fires, I can’t tell you how much time we saved — the driveways we didn’t have to drive up, the properties (we knew) that were secure. Or when we see an evacuation tag (at a house) and we see a vehicle up there, it gives us a reason to go up and ask what’s going on, ask what you’re doing here. It’s usually ‘I’m checking the property for a friend,’ but you don’t know. You may have possibly interrupted a theft from that property.”

Like the evacuation tags, said Robertson, the idea of equipping patrol vehicles with sirens was a product of on-the-ground experience from the wildfires, which destroyed rural cell towers and bogged down phone service.