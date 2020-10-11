‘Johnny A’ stepping down: Serenity Homes celebrates 25 years

From the outside, the three houses on Lernhart Street in south Napa look pretty much like any other suburban tract homes. It’s what’s happening inside that’s quite different.
Each one is part of a collection of supportive living homes started by Napa's Johnny Apodaca.
In 1995, Johnny A., as he’s known, opened the doors to his own home to take in people recovering from addiction.
“Back then there wasn’t any supportive housing for people in recovery,” said Apodaca. “They had no place to live.”
A former addict himself, Apodaca knew all too well the challenges they were facing.
“I could relate,” he said. And, “I just love helping people.”
Apodaca not only provided residents a safe place to call home, over the past 25 years he’s helped more than 4,000 people turn their lives around through the nonprofit he founded, Serenity Homes of Napa Valley.
Today, Johnny A. is getting ready to leave the organization as its executive director.
“I’m going to be 64 in March,” said Apodaca. “It’s time for me to get out of the trenches,” he said. “It’s time for a younger man to step in and I can watch it from a distance.” He plans to officially retire in 2021.
The beginning
Apodaca said that after he began renting out rooms in his house, he noticed that residents benefited the most from a program that included specific support and structure, such as curfew, chores, testing, counseling, treatment.
“That’s where the concept of Serenity Homes was born. And here we are 4,000 people later.”
Of course, it hasn’t all been easy. “There were a lot of learning curves,” said Apodaca, from learning the ins and outs of running clean and sober housing to writing business and strategic plans, adhering to nonprofit regulations and other accountability requirements.
In the early years, Apodaca had bought additional houses for Serenity Homes with his own money. Then he got caught up in the mortgage meltdown of the Great Recession. Three of his homes went into foreclosure.
“That’s when the tides turned on me,” he said. “I thought that my world was going to fall down” and his residents would be forced out onto the streets.
At one point to draw attention to the situation, Apodaca staged a hunger strike near a Serenity Homes property on Evans Avenue.
“That’s when Harry Price got involved,” said Apodaca.
Price, a developer and civic booster, as well as the Gasser Foundation and others stepped in. The houses in foreclosure were bought by supporters and leased back to Serenity Homes.
Support Local Journalism
Price, who died in 2019, then made one key recommendation to Apodaca. “In order to create sustainability, we needed to create jobs for these people,” he said.
That’s when Serenity Builders was born. The company works on new construction, room additions and expansions, bath and kitchen remodels, and other repairs/remodels/restorations.
Serenity Homes residents are given work assignments with the company and earn a paycheck to help pay for their monthly rent in the houses, which helps the nonprofit remain sustainable. More importantly, residents learn to become productive members of society again, Apodaca said. “Jobs are the key,” he said.
Over the past 25 years, Apodaca’s work became well known in both Napa and outside the community. He’s been recognized by many community groups for his efforts. In 2010, Oprah Winfrey honored Apodaca and 300 others on her television show for making a difference in their communities.
Since then Serenity Homes has grown to include seven homes, including one for women only. Three homes are located on Lernhart Street, two in Browns Valley, one near Salvador Avenue, and one on Evans Street. Today, there are 52 male and seven female residents.
Residents speak out
Anthony S. had been a resident at Serenity Homes for about seven months when he left the community. “I thought I could do it on my own but I ended up backsliding,” he said. Today, Anthony is back at Serenity Homes. As of Wednesday, he was 23 days sober.
Being a part of Serenity Homes has meant “my life,” said the young man. “Johnny has helped me get back on my feet. He gave me a job (and) self-confidence.”
Today, “I’m feeling excellent,” said Anthony. “I take it day by day and go by faith, not by fear.”
Looking at what Apodaca has built over the past 25 years is inspirational, said Anthony. “I know that if he can do it, I can do it,” he said.
Butch T., another Serenity Homes resident, said that from living in the Napa community his whole life, he knew of Apodaca and the program. So when Butch admitted his own drinking had become a problem, Johnny “graciously provided a safe place for me to be.”
He’s been at Serenity Homes since May 14, said Butch. “Life has definitely taken a turn for the better,” he said. He’s employed and is also now a Serenity Homes house manager.
“It’s given me the opportunity to help other people,” said Butch. “I feel completely blessed.”
If not for Serenity Homes “I would have drank myself to death,” said Butch. “I was well on my way,” he said. “I would drink myself to sleep every night and I’m so grateful I don’t have to do that anymore.”
Apodaca said he likes to see most residents stay at least one year. “Of course we lose some along the way,” he said. “They’re not all successes,” but he estimates about 65% of Serenity Homes residents are able to maintain their sobriety, “which is a huge number.”
What keeps Apodaca motivated?
He paused for a moment. “I’m going to tell you the truth,” he said. “When I hit my pillow at night I ask for God’s help,” he said. “He’s carried me through difficult and great times. Every day I pray to do his work.”
Building on Serenity
Apodaca is hoping to spread the word about the need for more supportive and recovery housing for chemically dependent adults. He’d like to open three more homes in the future. He’s especially looking for landlords willing to lease homes for less than market rate or sell properties to the nonprofit.
He’s proud of his legacy. “After 25 years, we’re not going anywhere,” said Apodaca.
“It’s awesome to think that what you’ve created is going to be of service to this community for years to come.”
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.