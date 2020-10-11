‘Johnny A’ stepping down: Serenity Homes celebrates 25 years

Being a part of Serenity Homes has meant “my life,” said the young man. “Johnny has helped me get back on my feet. He gave me a job (and) self-confidence.”

Today, “I’m feeling excellent,” said Anthony. “I take it day by day and go by faith, not by fear.”

Looking at what Apodaca has built over the past 25 years is inspirational, said Anthony. “I know that if he can do it, I can do it,” he said.

Butch T., another Serenity Homes resident, said that from living in the Napa community his whole life, he knew of Apodaca and the program. So when Butch admitted his own drinking had become a problem, Johnny “graciously provided a safe place for me to be.”

He’s been at Serenity Homes since May 14, said Butch. “Life has definitely taken a turn for the better,” he said. He’s employed and is also now a Serenity Homes house manager.

“It’s given me the opportunity to help other people,” said Butch. “I feel completely blessed.”

If not for Serenity Homes “I would have drank myself to death,” said Butch. “I was well on my way,” he said. “I would drink myself to sleep every night and I’m so grateful I don’t have to do that anymore.”