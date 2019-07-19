Cancer touches everyone.
That's why organizers of the Napa Valley's Relay for Life event — an American Cancer Society-backed fundraiser for cancer patient services and research — hope locals will come to the event on Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., in American Canyon's Community Park 2 at 1 Donaldson Way.
"The fight against cancer is a personal fight," said Vincent Lin, lead event organizer. "Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way."
Relay for Life fundraising events take place across the country year-round. The goal, Lin said, is to "make sure that the words 'You have cancer' are never heard again."
Booths at the event will be fundraising and hosting silent auctions, but attendance is free, said Lin. There will be activities for kids and performances throughout the day, including a survivor's fashion show at 11 a.m. and line dancing at 5:30 p.m.
The most emotional part of the event is the sundown Luminaria ceremony, which will take place around 8 p.m., Lin said. Guests honor loved ones who are fighting cancer or who have passed away from cancer by decorating a paper bag. Those paper bags are filled with glow sticks and lined up around the park.
"At night, their name glows against the darkness," he said.
Anyone who is interested in getting involved can still sign up for a team. Contact Lin at vinlinrelay@gmail.com for more information.
To donate, visit Relay for Life of Napa Valley at relayforlife.org/napaca.