Joseph Solga, a deputy public defender in Napa since 2002, was sworn in Friday to be Napa County's newest Superior Court judge.
Solga, who was appointed in October by Gov. Gavin Newsom, was given the oath of office by Judge Elia Ortiz, with friends and colleagues watched in the jury selection room in the Historic Courthouse.
You have free articles remaining.
A graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law, Solga had worked as a deputy public defender, a deputy district attorney and an assistant city attorney before coming to Napa County.
"I'm happy to serve in the various capacities that I have because I believe in the system itself," Solga told the Register in October .