In 1953, more than 600 people came to Napa for Joe Paniagua and Joy Ann Fornasier’s wedding, according to Napa Register reports from that time.

The number alone must have been a sign of how enduring their marriage would be – the couple recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Both Joe, now 92, and Joy, now 87, have lived in Napa all their lives and in the same house since 1953.

To stay married for seven decades, “right from the get-go, you have to have a deep love,” said Joe during a recent interview at their Redwood Road home. “And a deep trust.”

“You're a good, man,” Joy said to Joe. Through the many decades, “we had a lot of support from people,” she said. She always knew she had family and friends to rely on.

“Everything we have had in 70 years, we built together,” said Joe.

The two first met in the 1940s at a well-known Napa hangout: the Gildrome Roller Rink.

The Glidrome was built and owned by Joy’s mother Ida Fornasier. The Fornasier family was quite entrepreneurial. At one point, Joy’s mother owned a sizable section of the corner where Silverado Trail, First Street and Juarez Street meet. Relatives ran a bar, cabinet shop, a drive-in diner, a service station, custom drapery business and more on the same block.

Joe said he first met Joy when she was working at the rink. She was about 13 or 14 years old, he recalled.

Joe then started helping out at the rink, cleaning bathrooms, helping manage the rink, and fitting skates on customers. In those days, skaters could attach clamp-on skates on any regular shoe, or wear shoe skates.

“We weren't boyfriend-girlfriend at the time,” Joe explained. “Until one day she was putting a set of clamp skates on a guy.”

Joe said he could tell she hadn’t attached them correctly. “I told her, ‘Those clamp skates are going to fall off.’”

Hmmmph, was Joy’s response.

“I bet you a kiss that they are going to fall off,” said Joe.

“You’re on,” said Joy.

Sure enough, “the guy didn’t make one round and boom,” the clamp skates fell off.

“I was going to collect on that kiss,” he recalled.

“There’s too many people; we can’t do it around here,” Joy told him.

“So we jumped in my Plymouth and ran up the hill to Tulocay Cemetery.” Alone at last, “we had a little kiss,” he remembered. “Then we shot back down the hill, back to the rink. And we got out of the car like nothing happened.”

Of course, teens being teens, not everything went so smoothly.

“I had a Harley-Davidson,” remembered Joe. “Her mother said she was not to touch that motorcycle.” One day “I gave Joy a ride around the block. Somebody saw us and turned us in.”

Ida banished Joe from the rink for three months. “I would come to the outside of the rink and peck on the window. As long as the mother wasn't watching, she’d come to the window and say ‘Hi.’”

The separation eventually came to an end. “I got back in good graces,” he said. “The two of us were inseparable at the time. We both got older and everything just kind of clicked. We loved being together.”

Joy said she was drawn to Joe’s work ethic and personality.

“He was always busy, always doing something,” she recalled. “I thought he was good-looking. And he worked hard.”

In 1948 Joe graduated from Napa High School. By June 1953, Joy would graduate from St. Vincent High School in Vallejo.

“So we decided to get married, and I asked her mother for her hand,” said Joe.

In what was probably Napa’s wedding of the year — more than 600 people attended the nuptials at “high noon” on Saturday, July 11, 1953 — Joe and Joy married at the original St. John’s Catholic Church, which faced Main Street. Joy was 17, almost 18. Joe was 22.

“Bridal Party, Guests, Enjoy Elaborate Reception at Glidrome Following Ceremony,” read one headline.

Joy wore a wedding dress made by her mother and a veil made from lace that her grandmother bought in Venice, Italy, the newspaper reported. A double strand of pearls, the same worn by her own mother at her 1925 wedding, encircled Joy’s neck. In her shoe she placed a lucky “sixpence.” The wedding party at the Glidrome included food and punch, as well as traditional Italian candy and confetti, said the newspaper.

Ida’s only requirement for the marriage was that Joe would build a house for her daughter. Fortunately for him, Joe’s father Edward Paniagua owned a lot along Redwood Road, almost across the street from what is today Redwood Middle School. Edward and his wife Mary had already built a duplex house at the property.

Tearing out some fruit trees, a two-bedroom, one-bath cottage was added next to it.

Joe and Joy have lived in that same house ever since. As their family grew, so did the home. Today it has four bedrooms and two baths.

Redwood Road has also expanded, from two lanes to four. Yes, it’s a busy street, they acknowledged. And, yes, there have been challenges, especially with aging and health. The couple had considered moving into a retirement community, but decided against it.

Multiple photos displayed on the shelves and walls of the Paniaguas' home tell the story of a growing family that came to include their four children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Joe’s main career was as a sales rep for PepsiCo. For many years, Joy worked with her mother at Ida’s Custom Draperies.

There’s no big secret to being married for 70 years, said the man who has lived in Napa since he was a newborn.

“You need to basically like the same things,” said Joe. “You enjoy each other's company, enjoy what you're doing. And we both want to do the same thing.”

“We've kind of lucked out on that because out of people there's always something that one doesn’t like and the other one, but there's nothing we didn't like. And so we’re just good to each other, took care of each other."

Joanne Paniagua Gonsalves is Joe and Joy’s daughter. The couple also has three sons, Joe Jr., Jon and Jim.

Her parents “have always done everything together,” noted Joanne. “In today's world, you know, people have their separate lives going here or there. I mean, the world back then was much simpler. And that's what you did; you stayed together.”

“And yeah, there were issues,” she added, but “I have to say that I have never seen my parents fight, ever. I've never seen them be even upset with each other. And if you were it was behind closed doors and we never saw it.”

“They did everything for us kids. ... It's amazing. They’ve had a wonderful life.” said Joanne.

One final decision has been made.

Years ago Joe bought a plot at Tulocay Cemetery that has room for them both, he said.

“When the time comes, we’ll still be together,” he said.

