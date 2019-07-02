A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a small Napa Valley winery against Constellation Brands’ trademark of the famed To Kalon name, but gave the winery leave to further pursue the matter legally.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers released the decision on June 24. Attorneys for the plaintiffs, The Vineyard House, could not be reached on Monday to say if they intend to file an amended complaint as the ruling allows to explain their allegations in greater detail.
At the root of the case - does Constellation Brands have control over a name viewed as adding value to grapes grown in the heart of the Napa Valley, or do other To Kalon grape growers have a right to use it on wine labels?
Pioneer Napa Valley vintner H.W. Crabb founded Hermosa Vineyards near Oakville in 1868 and in 1886 changed the name to To Kalon. The Greek philosopher Aristotle linked the word “kalon” to virtuous action undertaken for the sake of the noble or beautiful.
Robert Mondavi established his winery and vineyards in 1966 on part of the historic Crabb estate. Mondavi in 1988 secured the trademark for the name “To Kalon.” Constellation Brands bought the winery in 2004.
The Vineyard House is a winery along Oakville Grade Road with Jeremy Justin Nickel as president. Nickel owns 43 acres, of which about 17 acres are part of Crabb’s historic To Kalon estate, the lawsuit said.
The Vineyard House lawsuit charged that Mondavi fraudulently obtained the 1968 trademark by saying “To Kalon” has no historic meaning or significance to the wine industry. It accused Constellation Brands of using the To Kalon trademark to deceive consumers into buying wines that may or may not be from Crabb’s To Kalon estate.
The court should grant The Vineyard House and other owners of historic To Kalon estate lands the right to use the To Kalon name, the lawsuit said. It sought a jury trial.
A court response by Constellation said that The Vineyard House would need an extraordinary reason to overturn a 30-year-old incontestable trademark. A fraud claim belongs before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, not federal court, it said.
The Vineyard House recognizes that To Kalon wines sold by Constellation are incredibly successful, the Constellation filing said.
“Plaintiff, a relative newcomer in the wine-making field, thus desperately wants to use To Kalon on its products, and thereby benefit from the goodwill the mark represents,” the filing said.
Vintner Andy Beckstoffer, who owns part of Crabb’s historic estate, previously clashed in court with Robert Mondavi Winery over the To Kalon name. The parties settled in 2003, with Mondavi granting Beckstoffer a royalty-free trademark license to use “To Kalon Vineyard” on a limited number of cases.
Outside of the courtrooms, To Kalon was recently added to the Historic American Landscapes Survey run by the National Park Service. The program calls attention to and documents special places, with the results available through the Library of Congress web page.
“It’s a really interesting site to add, because Napa is so important to the history of wine-making in this country,” said Chris Stevens, a landscape architect with the Historic American Landscapes Survey, in April.