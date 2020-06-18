Judge fines PG&E in Camp Fire manslaughter case, laments utility 'cannot be sent to prison'

The DA said he respects CEO Bill Johnson and his successor, incoming CEO Bill Smith, as honorable men with a "burning desire to change the culture of PG&E."

Smith reiterated PG&E's pledge to overhaul its operations and reduce wildfire risks and said the utility is "ready to be held to account for this tragedy." He told Deems the company is "committed to making sure our equipment never again causes a catastrophe like this."

Victims of Camp Fire speak to court

Smith sat through a daylong hearing Wednesday during which relatives of the Camp Fire victims spoke of their loved ones and their anger toward PG&E. Two more relatives came forward Thursday just before sentencing, including Mike Hanko, whose brother Dennis died in the fire.

Fighting back tears, Hanko said he was speaking "on behalf of three sisters who have lost their baby brother" and wished for a stricter punishment for PG&E.

"They just file for bankruptcy, pay fines, money to people," he said. "Then it's back to business."

The Camp Fire started Nov. 8, 2018 -- a "day of infamy" that Ramsey compared to Pearl Harbor, the Kennedy assassination and the 9/11 terrorist attacks.