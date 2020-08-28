Judge hears arguments against placing sex predator in Napa County

A San Francisco judge received hundreds of letters and a petition signed by Napa residents opposing the release of a man ruled to be a sexually violent predator to a house in Coombsville.
During a hearing Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, Judge Charles Crompton received testimony before deciding the placement of Charles Leroy Christman, 76, currently being treated at Coalinga State Hospital.
According to the Napa County District Attorney's office which opposes placing Christman in Napa County, Christman has a long history of sexually assaulting young boys and was committed to the California Department of Mental Health as a sexually violent predator in 1997.
At Thursday's hearing, the judge received more than 500 letters and a petition containing 793 signatures in opposition to the Napa placement, said Paul Gero, chief deputy district attorney.
Five speakers were allowed to comment, including Deputy District Attorney Agnes Dziadur, Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko, Sexual Assault Victim Services manager Heather Bailie, Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos and a person with children who lives next door to the proposed placement on Third Avenue, Gero said.
The witnesses discussed the remote and rural nature of the proposed placement, the existence of over 60 children in the surrounding neighborhood and the fact that all children in Napa County are distance learning in their homes, providing Christman unique opportunities to reoffend, Gero said Friday morning.
Christman has no ties to the Napa community, Gero said. This placement determination was made by the California Department of Mental Health and Liberty Healthcare. The Napa County District Attorney’s Office was notified of this impending release and placement on July 27.
The judge took the case under submission and will issue a ruling on Sept. 14. Gero said.
