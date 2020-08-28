Judge hears arguments against placing sex predator in Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A San Francisco judge received hundreds of letters and a petition signed by Napa residents opposing the release of a man ruled to be a sexually violent predator to a house in Coombsville.

During a hearing Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, Judge Charles Crompton received testimony before deciding the placement of Charles Leroy Christman, 76, currently being treated at Coalinga State Hospital.

According to the Napa County District Attorney's office which opposes placing Christman in Napa County, Christman has a long history of sexually assaulting young boys and was committed to the California Department of Mental Health as a sexually violent predator in 1997.

At Thursday's hearing, the judge received more than 500 letters and a petition containing 793 signatures in opposition to the Napa placement, said Paul Gero, chief deputy district attorney.