Judge orders 'sexually violent predator' removed from Napa neighborhood

"This is awesome. I had no idea," said Johnson, who said opponents of the placement had been planning more picketing this Saturday at the Lockens' business address.

During Christman's stay on East Third Avenue, Johnson said she had seen him leave the house twice in a wheelchair, including once last week when he left in an ambulance, but most commonly he walks to vehicles that take him to his appointments. Armed guards are with him 24 hours a day, she said.

"I'm sure it's to keep him in line and also to make sure the public doesn't do anything to him, I assume," she said.

Neighbors have posted signs near the home occupied by Christman, saying there's a "sexual predator" living there and "don't go there," Johnson said.

When Lars Locken asked that the signs be taken down and the neighbors refused, "he stopped talking to us," Johnson said.

The court ruled Monday that Christman be transferred to a new placement in San Francisco by April 25. San Francisco was where his crimes occurred, the Napa DA's office said.

