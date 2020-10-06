Judge releases elderly sexually violent predator to Napa residence

At an Aug. 27 hearing before Judge Crompton, the Napa DA presented the court with more than 500 letters of opposition and a petition containing 793 signatures.

Five speakers were allowed to comment, including Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko, Sexual Assault Victim Services manager Heather Bailie, Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, a person with children who live next door to the proposed placement on East Third Avenue and a deputy district attorney, said Paul Gero, assistant Napa County district attorney.

The witnesses cited the remote and rural nature of the proposed placement, the existence of over 60 children in the surrounding neighborhood and the fact that all children in Napa County are distance learning in their homes, providing Christman unique opportunities to re-offend, Gero reported afterward.

Gero said the judge sealed some information related to the case, including the conditions that Christman must follow while on community release.

Jurisdiction of this case will transfer from San Francisco to Napa County, but Napa won't be able to ask for reconsideration of the Napa placement, Gero said.