Judge requires EIR for Napa County's Mountain Peak winery

A Napa County Superior Court judge has ruled that Napa County must set aside its approval of Mountain Peak winery at Soda Canyon and do an environmental impact report before reconsidering the matter.

Judge Cynthia Smith issued a March 21 order saying a fair argument can be made that the project might harm surface water and biological resources. That potential triggers the need for more in-depth study.

It was unclear Friday whether Napa County will appeal the ruling.

“County counsel is currently reviewing the court’s decision,” county spokesperson Leah Greenbaum said in an email. “Next steps will be determined in the coming weeks.”

Attorney Anthony Arger spoke on behalf of the Soda Canyon Group that filed the lawsuit. He said the group is pleased that the judge found at least one ground on which to return the matter to the county for an environmental impact report.

Whatever happens next, a long-running winery saga will likely continue.

Napa County approved Mountain Peak winery in 2017 and the Soda Canyon Group sued the county. The issue became emblematic of a larger debate over how the county should view proposals for remote wineries.

Mountain Peak winery would be located in mountains northeast of the city of Napa. It would produce up to 100,000 gallons of wine annually, have up to 14,300 tasting room visitors annually and have up to 275 total visitors annually at three marketing events.

The Soda Canyon Group said the site 6 miles up dead-end Soda Canyon Road is the wrong place for a winery of this scale.

Under the California Environmental Quality Act, the county for projects such as new wineries must do an initial study to determine if the project might hurt the environment. If the answer is “yes,” it must do an environmental impact report.

However, if potential impacts are “less than significant,” the county can issue a negative declaration and forgo requiring a more costly environmental impact report.

Napa County required a number of studies for the project, including ones on groundwater, traffic and stormwater treatment. It used this information to issue a 26-page negative declaration saying that possible environmental impacts are less than significant.

The Soda Canyon Group — made up largely but not exclusively of Soda Canyon Road residents and property owners — disagreed.

Among other things, the Soda Canyon Group said substantial evidence exists that the winery project could hurt water quality, aquatic habitat and species in streams and Rector Creek. It convinced Napa County Superior Court.

The project includes excavation to create caves, with the spoils being deposited on the property. There is evidence that sediments during rain could wash into streams and Rector Creek, where it would endanger the breeding habitat of aquatic life, Smith wrote.

She didn’t say that the project will cause environmental harm, only that the Soda Canyon Group had made a fair argument that the potential exists. That triggers the need for the more-involved environmental impact report.

“The fair argument standard has been called a ‘low threshold test’ for the requirement of an agency to prepare an EIR,” Smith wrote.

In addition, she cited a court opinion saying there is a preference for resolving doubts in favor of environmental review.

Smith sided with the county on several issues. She wrote that no substantial evidence exists that groundwater pumping, noise and traffic should trigger an environmental impact report, reversing her stance from her January tentative opinion.

Smith wrote she included this information in her March 21 final opinion to provide a complete record. Her ruling on the biological issue was enough to trip the environmental impact report requirement.

Mountain Peak winery is proposed by Steven Rea, Eric Yuan and Hua Yuan. The Napa Valley Register received no response to an invitation for comments left with a project consultant.

On Jan. 20, attorney Brien McMahon on behalf of Mountain Peak winery addressed Smith during a hearing on the lawsuit.

“Our position is the county rigorously imposed appropriate conditions,” he said.

Napa County typically issues negative declarations for new wineries. One of the few times it has required an environmental impact report was a few years ago for the controversial Yountville Hill winery, a proposal that never came to fruition.

Arger said the Mountain Peak case could have ramification for other proposed wineries in remote or environmentally-sensitive areas of Napa County, when obvious environmental and public safety concerns arise.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

