Judges, PAC bolster Napa judge Monique Langhorne’s election campaign

Monique Langhorne, the first Napa judge to face an election challenge in 36 years, has drawn an army of contributors to her campaign – including numerous fellow judges both active and retired.
Several of Langhorne’s peers in Napa County Superior Court have chipped in to support her effort to retain Seat 3 and fend off challenger Clifford Blackman in the March 3 election, the first to feature a competitive local judge’s race since 1984. The lengthy list of donors closely tracks Langhorne’s dozens of endorsements from the judicial, legal and political communities compared to Blackman’s list of only three public supporters on his campaign website – none with obvious Napa connections.
In addition to a bevy of judges, the list of donors to the Langhorne campaign includes various elected leaders and the county’s current and previous district attorneys, as well as $20,000 from Judicial Excellence Together, a political action group of the California Judges Association – the bulk of the $49,480 raised by Langhorne’s election committee since Jan. 1, according to financial documents filed with the California secretary of state.
Langhorne’s election committee has spent $48,988 since the first of the year and had $28,284 cash on hand as of Feb. 15, having collected donations since Nov. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Among those contributing $1,000 each in Langhorne’s support are current Napa judges including Elia Ortiz, Mark Boessenecker (who also made an additional, separate contribution of $500) and Victoria Wood, as well as Scott Young, who was appointed along with Langhorne by then-Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018. Also donating $1,000 were former Napa judges Ray Guadagni and Ronald Young.
Other donors included judges from a broad swath of California, from Solano and Contra Costa counties to as far afield as Los Angeles and San Diego.
Locally, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley made three contributions to Langhorne between $100 and $125, while Haley’s predecessor, Gary Lieberstein, gave $150.
Notable local officials donating to the Langhorne campaign included state Sen. Bill Dodd ($500), Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht ($100), American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia ($100) and Yountville Councilmember Margie Mohler ($100).
By contrast, Blackman, a St. Helena resident and longtime trial lawyer, has not reached the $25,000 minimum in contributions that triggers California’s requirement to file financial statements online, according to a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office. State filings list only the name of his election committee, which candidates are required to organize when receiving at least $2,000 in donations.
A Vallejo native and resident, Langhorne has spent more than 25 years in Napa County government, including service with Child Support Services and the District Attorney’s Office. Before her promotion to the bench, she had been a county court commissioner since 2006, presiding over restraining orders, child custody, misdemeanor arraignments, drug court and traffic violations.
You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com