Judges, PAC bolster Napa judge Monique Langhorne’s election campaign

Monique Langhorne, the first Napa judge to face an election challenge in 36 years, has drawn an army of contributors to her campaign – including numerous fellow judges both active and retired.

Several of Langhorne’s peers in Napa County Superior Court have chipped in to support her effort to retain Seat 3 and fend off challenger Clifford Blackman in the March 3 election, the first to feature a competitive local judge’s race since 1984. The lengthy list of donors closely tracks Langhorne’s dozens of endorsements from the judicial, legal and political communities compared to Blackman’s list of only three public supporters on his campaign website – none with obvious Napa connections.

In addition to a bevy of judges, the list of donors to the Langhorne campaign includes various elected leaders and the county’s current and previous district attorneys, as well as $20,000 from Judicial Excellence Together, a political action group of the California Judges Association – the bulk of the $49,480 raised by Langhorne’s election committee since Jan. 1, according to financial documents filed with the California secretary of state.

Langhorne’s election committee has spent $48,988 since the first of the year and had $28,284 cash on hand as of Feb. 15, having collected donations since Nov. 18.

