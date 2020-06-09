Judicial Council of California will vote to end coronavirus rules, including $0 bail

"Despite being in uncharted territory, crime rates stayed at historic lows and the vast majority of people released on the COVID-19 bail schedule did not reoffend," Justice Marsha Slough, a Judicial Council member, said in the news release. "We are gratified that courts, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and law enforcement officials worked together in many counties to guard both public safety and the community's health."

She said the Judicial Council is urging local courts to continue to use the emergency COVID-19 bail schedules when necessary to protect the public's health, court staff and those incarcerated.

If the council decides to vote to reinstate cash bail for low-level offenses, it will become effective June 20. The council's votes will be taken by circulating order with the vote deadline on Wednesday, according to the news release.

At the same time, the Judicial Council will consider whether to support the chief justice in rescinding her statewide order that extended time for defendants to be arraigned. That means defendants in custody again would have to be arraigned within 48 hours of their arrest.