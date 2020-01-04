The judges of the Napa County Superior Court have selected Julie A. Baptista to serve as chief probation officer, replacing current CPO Mary Butler, who plans to retire on Feb. 7.
Baptista is the current chief deputy for the Napa County Probation Department, where she has worked for nearly 25 years.
Butler has served as CPO for Napa County for the past 17 years. She has been responsible for the Juvenile Justice Center, including Juvenile Detention and Probation Services as well as the Adult Division of the Probation Department.
“These past 17 years has been the most rewarding time in my career,” Butler said. “I have been working with the most dedicated staff bringing about changes to help keep Napa a safe community. I am proud of all programs we have, and I know Julie Baptista will continue on the road set by the Napa County Superior Court and the Board of Supervisors.”
Much of Baptista’s career has focused on programs serving Napa’s at-risk youth, both in the community, in schools, and in treatment programs. One of her proudest achievements is being part of developing Napa Probation’s Evening Reporting Center in 2009 that provides treatment and positive social activities for youth.
Baptista began her career with Napa Probation in 1994 as a group counselor in Juvenile Hall, and became a probation officer in 1998 after receiving her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from California State University Sacramento.
